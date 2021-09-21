Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Blaine, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warroad, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

Centennial def. Anoka, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11

Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14

DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17

Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Esko def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-7, 25-21

Fertile-Beltrami def. Crookston, 27-25, 25-9, 20-25, 21-25, 15-8

Garretson, S.D. def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-10, 25-14, 25-21

Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall, 21-25, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17

Lake of the Woods def. Blackduck, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10

Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22

Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis North, 25-12, 25-0, 25-7

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 3-1

Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Mountain Lake Co-op def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

Northeast Range def. South Ridge, 8-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8

Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Norwood-Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

Osseo def. Park Center, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20

Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10

Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10

Rushford-Peterson def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 3-1

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Spectrum def. United Christian, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20

Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 12-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-9

St. Charles def. Winona Cotter, 22-25, 28-26, 25-21, 28-26

St. Clair def. United South Central, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 20-18

St. Croix Lutheran def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-17, 10-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-5

St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-19, 25-12, 25-10

Stillwater def. Tartan, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

Swanville def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18

Thief River Falls def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 28-26, 25-17

Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Northern Freeze, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Sebeka, ppd.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Schaeffer Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

