Rasmussen scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-58, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (6-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 48-28 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Blue Jays have gone 41-35 away from home. Toronto is slugging .464 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .614.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-4. Shane Baz notched his first victory and Yandy Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Robbie Ray took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 81 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).