Gray, Nationals to face Hernandez, Marlins

Washington Nationals (62-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (64-87, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 6.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -132, Nationals +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will face off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 40-37 on their home turf. Miami's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads them with 22 homers.

The Nationals are 27-46 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .316.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-1. Josh Rogers earned his second victory and Alcides Escobar went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Washington. Trevor Rogers registered his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. ranks second on the Marlins with 17 home runs and is batting .249.

Soto leads the Nationals with 148 hits and is batting .316.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .291 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).