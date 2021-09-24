German soccer clubs pushing to ease stadium restrictions

FILE - In this May 22, 2021 file photo Union fans cheer for their team after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany. German soccer clubs are pushing to ease stadium restrictions (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) AP

German soccer clubs are pushing for more fans to be allowed at Bundesliga games despite discrepancies in their approaches to getting them there.

Most clubs are asking for fans to show they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from COVID-19, or to produce a negative result from a test for the virus taken in the previous 24 hours before they are allowed in to see a game.

Some, like Borussia Dortmund, are just letting in vaccinated or recovered fans, with very few exceptions for those who are neither.

Dortmund’s stadium is the biggest in Germany with a capacity of 81,000 for Bundesliga games, but even with its strict admission policies, it is only allowed up to 25,000 spectators under rules agreed on by the country’s 16 states in July.

State officials set fan limits of either 25,000 or 50% of stadium capacity, whichever is lower, for professional games.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his club’s tougher approach to restrictions means it should be allowed full capacity for matches.

“If the overwhelming majority of spectators are vaccinated and the children are tested, then I think soccer games in well-filled stadiums are a responsible risk,” Watzke told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

German health minister Jens Spahn said stadiums with the “2G” restrictions (vaccinated/recovered) should be able to safely accommodate more supporters than those that also allow tested fans.

The Hamburg senate agrees, deciding Tuesday to allow second-division club Hamburger SV a full stadium under the 2G rule to allow vaccinated or recovered supporters at games.

Sunday’s match against Nuremburg is too soon for the club to make the necessary arrangements, but city rival St. Pauli will likely have a full 29,546-capacity for Dynamo Dresden’s visit on Oct. 3.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The local health authority gave Eintracht Frankfurt the go-ahead for up to 31,000 vaccinated or recovered supporters at Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Cologne, though that’s also too soon for the club to organize.

However, Bundesliga rival Union Berlin said in a statement Tuesday that the 2G rule is “unworkable” because of a lack of alternatives for children under 12 and for people who cannot or don’t want to be vaccinated.

City rival Hertha Berlin and league leader Bayern Munich are among those also sticking to the “3G” solution, which also includes tested fans.

Union has been one of the most outspoken clubs against the coronavirus restrictions that largely kept fans away altogether last season, while its fans have been displaying banners this season calling for a return to full stadiums.

Some clubs like Hertha and Dortmund have threatened legal action if they are not allowed more supporters at games, particularly with 2G restrictions in place.

Others are worried that fans have been getting used to watching games on TV and are reluctant to return to stadiums. Hoffenheim, which can accommodate up to 15,000 supporters in its stadium, only had 8,014 present for its game against Union, and 8,427 for Mainz’ visit.

Hertha and Greuther Fürth have also had unsold tickets.

Fürth coach Stefan Leitl said there was currently an “insecurity” among fans, and Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß predicted it will take some time for supporters to return, even when the rules are relaxed and restrictions lifted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports