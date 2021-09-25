Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Indians activate Bieber from IL to start against White Sox

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Indians have activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list for a start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder.

Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. He will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.

Shortstop Amed Rosario was activated from the COVID-19 list. He had previously been on the bereavement list and missed additional time because of health and safety protocols.

The Indians optioned infielder Ernie Clement, left-hander Francisco Pérez and right-hander J.C. Mejia to Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Nick Sandlin (sore shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Knicks say they’re fully vaccinated and eligible to play

September 25, 2021 3:04 AM

Sports

Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

September 25, 2021 3:03 AM

Sports

Youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

September 25, 2021 3:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service