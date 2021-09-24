Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21
¶ Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0
¶ Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20
¶ Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17
¶ Austin Westlake 63, Del Valle 6
¶ Belton 41, Copperas Cove 14
¶ Cedar Hill 36, Waco 0
¶ Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21
¶ Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14
¶ Coppell 35, Plano 13
¶ Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21
¶ Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0
¶ Denton Guyer 44, McKinney 26
¶ Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7
¶ Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0
¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7
¶ Edinburg Vela 63, Edinburg North 12
¶ EP Coronado 14, EP Socorro 0
¶ Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0
¶ Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7
¶ Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29
¶ Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28
¶ Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19
¶ Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10
¶ Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12
¶ Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33
¶ Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17
¶ Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16
¶ Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7
¶ Keller 41, Keller Central 7
¶ Killeen Shoemaker 42, Killeen 27
¶ Klein Cain 42, Klein 14
¶ Laredo United South 27, Laredo United 7
¶ Leander Rouse 52, Bastrop 0
¶ Lewisville 64, Plano West 28
¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14
¶ Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18
¶ Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26
¶ McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6
¶ McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Braswell 34, OT
¶ Mesquite 16, Dallas Skyline 6
¶ Mesquite Horn 25, North Mesquite 6
¶ Midland 49, Odessa 28
¶ North Crowley 33, Saginaw Boswell 6
¶ Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
¶ Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8
¶ Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
¶ PSJA North 63, La Joya 0
¶ Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10
¶ Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14
¶ Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71, 2OT
¶ SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22
¶ SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38
¶ SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28
¶ SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14
¶ San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7
¶ Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14
¶ South Grand Prairie 46, Arlington Bowie 28
¶ Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7
¶ Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7
¶ Temple 49, Bryan 7
¶ The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13
¶ Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21
¶ Weslaco East 27, Brownsville Pace 0
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Cooper 56, Granbury 34
¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21
¶ Aledo 51, Everman 7
¶ Alice 42, Kingsville King 0
¶ Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3
¶ Austin LBJ 41, SA Cornerstone 26
¶ Azle 65, Saginaw 0
¶ Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14
¶ Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7
¶ Bryan Rudder 31, Huntsville 28, OT
¶ Burleson 41, Arlington Seguin 28
¶ Canutillo 57, Clint Mountain View 0
¶ Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19
¶ Carrollton Turner 28, Dallas Samuell 8
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14
¶ CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0
¶ CC Ray 24, CC Carroll 21
¶ Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45
¶ Cleburne 45, Waco University 0
¶ Clint Horizon 64, EP Bel Air 28
¶ College Station 35, New Caney 6
¶ Colleyville Heritage 45, N. Richland Hills Richland 29
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, Gregory-Portland 19
¶ Crosby 52, Dayton 21
¶ Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6
¶ Dallas Wilson 45, Dallas White 20
¶ Denton 48, Frisco Heritage 45
¶ Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7
¶ Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21
¶ Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7
¶ El Paso Eastlake 23, EP Americas 14
¶ Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14
¶ EP Andress 52, EP Bowie 22
¶ EP Del Valle 27, EP Parkland 7
¶ EP El Dorado 52, EP Ysleta 26
¶ Floresville 37, La Vernia 35
¶ Forney 24, Corsicana 6
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
¶ Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13
¶ Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7
¶ FW Wyatt 70, FW Polytechnic 3
¶ Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41
¶ Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6
¶ Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0
¶ Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0
¶ Lancaster 42, Dallas Adams 0
¶ Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3
¶ Lindale 30, Mabank 13
¶ Little Elm 59, Prosper 56, OT
¶ Lockhart 63, Davenport 41
¶ Lubbock Cooper 55, EP Hanks 10
¶ Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7
¶ Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 28
¶ Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12
¶ Magnolia West 42, Conroe Caney Creek 6
¶ Manor 31, Leander 29
¶ Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10
¶ Mercedes 66, Roma 21
¶ Mesquite Poteet 35, Dallas Hillcrest 28
¶ Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7
¶ Mission Sharyland 54, PSJA Southwest 21
¶ Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19
¶ Nederland 38, Port Neches-Groves 28
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0
¶ Red Oak 49, Mansfield Legacy 28
¶ Royse City 35, Greenville 14
¶ SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0
¶ SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14
¶ SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0
¶ SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13
¶ SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0
¶ SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7
¶ SA Veterans Memorial 28, SA Harlandale 21
¶ Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21
¶ Sharyland Pioneer 55, Pharr Valley View 7
¶ Sherman 38, Wylie East 17
¶ Terrell 68, Carrollton Ranchview 0
¶ Texarkana Texas 44, Mount Pleasant 13
¶ Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0
¶ Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35
¶ Tyler 35, McKinney North 18
¶ Victoria East 30, CC Flour Bluff 28
¶ Victoria West 61, CC King 21
¶ Vidor 8, Jasper 7
¶ WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13
CLASS 4A=
¶ Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14
¶ Bandera 42, Manor New Tech 0
¶ Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31
¶ Bellville 56, West Columbia 6
¶ Big Spring 42, Clint 16
¶ Boerne 33, Fredericksburg 17
¶ Bridgeport 33, Dallas Roosevelt 26
¶ Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28
¶ Burnet 31, Robinson 13
¶ Canton 42, Ferris 29
¶ Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19
¶ Carrizo Springs 40, Zapata 24
¶ Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
¶ Celina 51, HSAA 14
¶ China Spring 56, Mexia 7
¶ Crandall 71, North Forney 43
¶ Cuero 41, Somerset 13
¶ Dalhart 31, Borger 18
¶ Dallas Carter 35, Sunnyvale 27
¶ Devine 19, Luling 0
¶ El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10
¶ Fort Stockton 42, Pecos 0
¶ FW Western Hills 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ Gainesville 24, Mineral Wells 21
¶ Geronimo Navarro 27, Giddings 18
¶ Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21
¶ Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14
¶ Hereford 34, Plainview 28
¶ Hillsboro 29, Teague 7
¶ Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7
¶ Ingleside 34, Rio Hondo 21
¶ Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15
¶ Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0
¶ Kilgore 35, Palestine 6
¶ La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43
¶ Lake Worth 39, Dallas Pinkston 0
¶ Lamesa 13, Fabens 12
¶ Lampasas 41, Gatesville 33
¶ Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
¶ Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20
¶ Livingston 24, Madisonville 14
¶ Longview Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30
¶ Lorena 34, Little River Academy 17
¶ Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21
¶ Melissa 47, Paris 10
¶ Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13
¶ Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21
¶ Needville 44, Sweeny 37
¶ Nevada Community 50, Krum 40
¶ Pampa 53, Levelland 6
¶ Paris North Lamar 32, Wills Point 9
¶ Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0
¶ Port Isabel 55, Robstown 40
¶ Poteet 41, SA Cole 6
¶ Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0
¶ Rockport-Fulton 48, Raymondville 6
¶ Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41
¶ Salado 59, Taylor 6
¶ San Angelo Lake View 35, Brownfield 0
¶ Sealy 38, Bay City 14
¶ Sinton 59, CC West Oso 0
¶ Smithville 42, Columbus 40
¶ Splendora 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 36
¶ Stafford 67, Wharton 3
¶ Stephenville 44, Waco Connally 12
¶ Sweetwater 42, Clyde 21
¶ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 54, Waxahachie Life 17
¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21
¶ Van 52, Center 35
¶ West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8
¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 3A=
¶ Abernathy 35, Littlefield 20
¶ Alpine 35, Kermit 21
¶ Altair Rice 27, Hempstead 14
¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13
¶ Anahuac 66, Cleveland Tarkington 10
¶ Arp 48, Quitman 0
¶ Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14
¶ Bells 37, Leonard 29
¶ Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7
¶ Blooming Grove 21, Corsicana Mildred 12
¶ Boling 30, Brookshire Royal 27
¶ Brock 68, Bowie 9
¶ Bushland 31, Perryton 6
¶ Callisburg 45, Chico 0
¶ Cameron Yoe 70, Caldwell 0
¶ CC London 56, Bishop 0
¶ Childress 42, Spearman 16
¶ Cisco 41, Comanche 14
¶ Coleman 63, Colorado City 13
¶ Cooper 26, Celeste 24
¶ Corrigan-Camden 42, Hemphill 39
¶ Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15
¶ Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0
¶ Denver City 19, Crane 16
¶ Diboll 49, Trinity 8
¶ Dublin 38, San Saba 24
¶ Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
¶ East Bernard 56, Ganado 20
¶ East Chambers 47, Hardin 10
¶ Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36
¶ Edna 41, Goliad 14
¶ Elysian Fields 46, Queen City 8
¶ Eustace 42, Tioga 35
¶ Franklin 49, Lexington 12
¶ Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3
¶ Friona 62, Dimmitt 14
¶ Gladewater 29, Tatum 28
¶ Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21
¶ Grandview 49, Maypearl 0
¶ Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6
¶ Gunter 56, Whitewright 0
¶ Hallettsville 40, Schulenburg 7
¶ Hebbronville 35, Taft 28
¶ Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6
¶ Hitchcock 34, Houston Christian 14
¶ Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12
¶ Hooks 28, Redwater 6
¶ Hughes Springs 58, New Diana 12
¶ Idalou 28, New Deal 14
¶ Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12
¶ Jourdanton 39, Cotulla 16
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0
¶ Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0
¶ Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14
¶ Marion 56, Lytle 0
¶ Merkel 37, Coahoma 20
¶ Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35
¶ Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21
¶ Natalia 46, Dilley 0
¶ New London West Rusk 58, Troup 20
¶ Newton 44, Kountze 3
¶ Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0
¶ Orangefield 16, Silsbee 14
¶ Palacios 44, Aransas Pass 7
¶ Palestine Westwood 55, Elkhart 20
¶ Palmer 42, Rice 16
¶ Paradise 38, Boyd 19
¶ Poth 48, Karnes City 0
¶ Pottsboro 59, Howe 14
¶ Rockdale 48, McGregor 14
¶ Rogers 62, Buffalo 6
¶ Sadler S&S Consolidated 17, Blue Ridge 14
¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
¶ Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13
¶ Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12
¶ Tolar 55, Valley Mills 21
¶ Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15
¶ Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7
¶ Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18
¶ Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7
¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 17, Mathis 14
¶ Warren 21, Anderson-Shiro 12
¶ Waskom 70, Ore City 6
¶ West 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 15
¶ White Oak 30, Atlanta 20
¶ Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18
¶ Woodville 44, Buna 12
¶ Yoakum 28, Navasota 20
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 48, Anson 2
¶ Alto 47, San Augustine 20
¶ Archer City 43, Stamford 20
¶ Axtell 70, Meridian 7
¶ Beckville 50, Price Carlisle 27
¶ Bogata Rivercrest 31, Como-Pickton 8
¶ Booker 22, Memphis 7
¶ Bosqueville 55, Rio Vista 27
¶ Bruni 56, Riviera Kaufer 6
¶ Centerville 56, Bremond 7
¶ Chilton 54, Kerens 2
¶ Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28
¶ Clarendon 49, Quanah 27
¶ Cross Plains 37, Miles 32
¶ Dawson 24, Hubbard 12
¶ Eldorado 48, Sonora 26
¶ Electra 9, Era 8
¶ Forsan 43, Big Lake Reagan County 0
¶ Garrison 48, Groveton 0
¶ Gorman 65, Gustine 16
¶ Granger 54, Bartlett 20
¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
¶ Gruver 35, Shamrock 15
¶ Hamilton 47, Itasca 0
¶ Harper 53, Menard 8
¶ Haskell 25, Hamlin 0
¶ Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20
¶ Hawley 54, Bangs 0
¶ Holland 10, Hearne 2
¶ Iola 7, Snook 6
¶ Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 6
¶ Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18
¶ Kenedy 23, La Villa 6
¶ Leakey 60, Fredericksburg Heritage 50
¶ Louise 42, Runge 0
¶ Marlin 54, Wortham 32
¶ Mart 40, Italy 7
¶ Mason 42, Junction 0
¶ Muenster 61, Valley View 0
¶ Olney 37, Westlake Academy 21
¶ Olton 33, Hale Center 12
¶ Ozona 28, Brady 14
¶ Petrolia 55, Munday 13
¶ Pineland West Sabine 40, Cushing 16
¶ Post 25, Slaton 19
¶ Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0
¶ Ralls 55, Plains 0
¶ Refugio 57, Crystal City 0
¶ Riesel 25, Clifton 21
¶ Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13
¶ Roscoe 44, New Home 12
¶ Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45
¶ Santa Maria 27, Progreso 7
¶ Santo 36, Millsap 33
¶ Seymour 55, De Leon 7
¶ Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14
¶ Shiner 43, Burton 0
¶ Somerville 49, Milano 34
¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
¶ Stratford 34, Panhandle 14
¶ Sundown 13, Farwell 7, OT
¶ Sunray 42, Wheeler 28
¶ Tenaha 41, Lovelady 6
¶ Thorndale 55, Moody 0
¶ Trenton 42, Cumby 0
¶ Vega 62, Bovina 13
¶ Wellington 44, Jacksboro 12
¶ Wink 32, Smyer 20
¶ Winters 48, Hico 7
¶ Wolfe City 27, Alba-Golden 20
¶ Woodsboro 12, Pettus 8
¶ Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 59, Keene Smith 8
¶ Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8
¶ Anton 83, Whiteface 37
¶ Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40
¶ Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27
¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50
¶ Blanket 68, Gholson 0
¶ Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 0
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6
¶ Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35
¶ Coolidge 54, Avalon 41
¶ Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20
¶ Eden 76, Morgan 28
¶ Evant 62, Penelope 16
¶ Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24
¶ Garden City 83, Van Horn 38
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 56, Chester 6
¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Groom 84, McLean 50
¶ Guthrie 51, Chillicothe 6
¶ Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0
¶ Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0
¶ Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46
¶ Jayton 74, Petersburg 34
¶ Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50
¶ Knox City 58, Bryson 12
¶ Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0
¶ Lamesa Klondike 83, Imperial Buena Vista 38
¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0
¶ Lometa 69, Rochelle 20
¶ Loop 80, Cotton Center 34
¶ Loraine 60, Lueders-Avoca 14
¶ Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
¶ Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46
¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6
¶ Nazareth 30, Turkey Valley 28
¶ Newcastle 68, Ranger 22
¶ Oakwood 81, Bryan Allen Academy 52
¶ Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6
¶ Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14
¶ Richland Springs 119, FW Covenant Classical 112
¶ Rising Star 54, Lohn 7
¶ Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8
¶ Rotan 55, Robert Lee 6
¶ Santa Anna 65, Medina 20
¶ Spur 62, O’Donnell 28
¶ Strawn 68, Westbrook 52
¶ Three Way 48, Sidney 46
¶ Throckmorton 78, Perrin-Whitt 41
¶ Veribest 76, Valera Panther Creek 40
¶ Water Valley 62, Borden County 22
¶ Whitharral 52, Hart 0
¶ Woodson 52, Afton Patton Springs 42
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7
¶ Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 3
¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21
¶ Austin Veritas 86, Austin Hill Country 38
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18
¶ Bullard Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20
¶ Bulverde Bracken 49, Rankin 45
¶ Carrollton Prince of Peace 52, Campbell 6
¶ CC John Paul 21, Boerne Geneva 14
¶ Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14
¶ EP Cathedral 35, San Elizario 14
¶ Frisco Legacy Christian 31, Tyler Grace Community 30
¶ FW All Saints 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 24
¶ FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
¶ Harlingen Marine Military 26, Premont 13
¶ Houston Second Baptist 23, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
¶ Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6
¶ Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14
¶ John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19
¶ Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22
¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26
¶ Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0
¶ SA Castle Hills 42, SA Lutheran 26
¶ SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0
¶ SA St. Gerard 72, St Augustine 20
¶ SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14
¶ The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14
¶ Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7
¶ Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0
¶ Waco Vanguard 50, Irving The Highlands 0
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21
¶ Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14
¶ Austin Northeast 30, Austin Navarro 13
¶ Buda Johnson 52, Kyle Lehman 19
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16
¶ DASCHE 52, Schertz John Paul II 6
¶ Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0
¶ Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22
¶ Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15
¶ FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21
¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ Grand Oaks 50, Houston Chavez 6
¶ Irving Faustina Academy 34, Azle Christian School 6
¶ Lake Belton 35, Jordan 28
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 60, Fruitvale 14
¶ Longview Heritage 65, Tyler Heat 7
¶ Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12
¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0
¶ McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16
¶ Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6
¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47, Austin Royals 0
¶ TLC Midland 60, Trent 31
¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31
¶ Wildorado 38, Amherst 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.
Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.
Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
