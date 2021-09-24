Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21

¶ Aldine Nimitz 3, Aldine MacArthur 0

¶ Alvin 36, Alief Elsik 20

¶ Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17

¶ Austin Westlake 63, Del Valle 6

¶ Belton 41, Copperas Cove 14

¶ Cedar Hill 36, Waco 0

¶ Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

¶ Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14

¶ Coppell 35, Plano 13

¶ Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21

¶ Deer Park 65, Pasadena Rayburn 0

¶ Denton Guyer 44, McKinney 26

¶ Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7

¶ Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0

¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7

¶ Edinburg Vela 63, Edinburg North 12

¶ EP Coronado 14, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Dulles 0

¶ Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7

¶ Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29

¶ Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28

¶ Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19

¶ Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10

¶ Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12

¶ Houston Clear Lake 49, Clear Brook 33

¶ Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17

¶ Houston Westside 42, Houston Bellaire 16

¶ Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7

¶ Keller 41, Keller Central 7

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 42, Killeen 27

¶ Klein Cain 42, Klein 14

¶ Laredo United South 27, Laredo United 7

¶ Leander Rouse 52, Bastrop 0

¶ Lewisville 64, Plano West 28

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14

¶ Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18

¶ Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26

¶ McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6

¶ McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Braswell 34, OT

¶ Mesquite 16, Dallas Skyline 6

¶ Mesquite Horn 25, North Mesquite 6

¶ Midland 49, Odessa 28

¶ North Crowley 33, Saginaw Boswell 6

¶ Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

¶ Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8

¶ Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20

¶ PSJA North 63, La Joya 0

¶ Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10

¶ Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14

¶ Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71, 2OT

¶ SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22

¶ SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38

¶ SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28

¶ SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14

¶ San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7

¶ Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14

¶ South Grand Prairie 46, Arlington Bowie 28

¶ Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7

¶ Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7

¶ Temple 49, Bryan 7

¶ The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13

¶ Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 21

¶ Weslaco East 27, Brownsville Pace 0

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 56, Granbury 34

¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21

¶ Aledo 51, Everman 7

¶ Alice 42, Kingsville King 0

¶ Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3

¶ Austin LBJ 41, SA Cornerstone 26

¶ Azle 65, Saginaw 0

¶ Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14

¶ Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7

¶ Bryan Rudder 31, Huntsville 28, OT

¶ Burleson 41, Arlington Seguin 28

¶ Canutillo 57, Clint Mountain View 0

¶ Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19

¶ Carrollton Turner 28, Dallas Samuell 8

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14

¶ CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0

¶ CC Ray 24, CC Carroll 21

¶ Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45

¶ Cleburne 45, Waco University 0

¶ Clint Horizon 64, EP Bel Air 28

¶ College Station 35, New Caney 6

¶ Colleyville Heritage 45, N. Richland Hills Richland 29

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, Gregory-Portland 19

¶ Crosby 52, Dayton 21

¶ Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6

¶ Dallas Wilson 45, Dallas White 20

¶ Denton 48, Frisco Heritage 45

¶ Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7

¶ Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21

¶ Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7

¶ El Paso Eastlake 23, EP Americas 14

¶ Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14

¶ EP Andress 52, EP Bowie 22

¶ EP Del Valle 27, EP Parkland 7

¶ EP El Dorado 52, EP Ysleta 26

¶ Floresville 37, La Vernia 35

¶ Forney 24, Corsicana 6

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0

¶ Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13

¶ Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7

¶ FW Wyatt 70, FW Polytechnic 3

¶ Galena Park 42, Houston Madison 41

¶ Galveston Ball 24, Baytown Goose Creek 6

¶ Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0

¶ Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0

¶ Lancaster 42, Dallas Adams 0

¶ Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3

¶ Lindale 30, Mabank 13

¶ Little Elm 59, Prosper 56, OT

¶ Lockhart 63, Davenport 41

¶ Lubbock Cooper 55, EP Hanks 10

¶ Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7

¶ Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 28

¶ Magnolia 37, Cleveland 12

¶ Magnolia West 42, Conroe Caney Creek 6

¶ Manor 31, Leander 29

¶ Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10

¶ Mercedes 66, Roma 21

¶ Mesquite Poteet 35, Dallas Hillcrest 28

¶ Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7

¶ Mission Sharyland 54, PSJA Southwest 21

¶ Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19

¶ Nederland 38, Port Neches-Groves 28

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0

¶ Red Oak 49, Mansfield Legacy 28

¶ Royse City 35, Greenville 14

¶ SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0

¶ SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14

¶ SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0

¶ SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13

¶ SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0

¶ SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7

¶ SA Veterans Memorial 28, SA Harlandale 21

¶ Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21

¶ Sharyland Pioneer 55, Pharr Valley View 7

¶ Sherman 38, Wylie East 17

¶ Terrell 68, Carrollton Ranchview 0

¶ Texarkana Texas 44, Mount Pleasant 13

¶ Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0

¶ Tomball 48, Tomball Memorial 35

¶ Tyler 35, McKinney North 18

¶ Victoria East 30, CC Flour Bluff 28

¶ Victoria West 61, CC King 21

¶ Vidor 8, Jasper 7

¶ WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13

CLASS 4A=

¶ Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14

¶ Bandera 42, Manor New Tech 0

¶ Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31

¶ Bellville 56, West Columbia 6

¶ Big Spring 42, Clint 16

¶ Boerne 33, Fredericksburg 17

¶ Bridgeport 33, Dallas Roosevelt 26

¶ Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28

¶ Burnet 31, Robinson 13

¶ Canton 42, Ferris 29

¶ Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19

¶ Carrizo Springs 40, Zapata 24

¶ Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

¶ Celina 51, HSAA 14

¶ China Spring 56, Mexia 7

¶ Crandall 71, North Forney 43

¶ Cuero 41, Somerset 13

¶ Dalhart 31, Borger 18

¶ Dallas Carter 35, Sunnyvale 27

¶ Devine 19, Luling 0

¶ El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10

¶ Fort Stockton 42, Pecos 0

¶ FW Western Hills 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ Gainesville 24, Mineral Wells 21

¶ Geronimo Navarro 27, Giddings 18

¶ Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21

¶ Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14

¶ Hereford 34, Plainview 28

¶ Hillsboro 29, Teague 7

¶ Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7

¶ Ingleside 34, Rio Hondo 21

¶ Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15

¶ Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0

¶ Kilgore 35, Palestine 6

¶ La Grange 56, Lago Vista 43

¶ Lake Worth 39, Dallas Pinkston 0

¶ Lamesa 13, Fabens 12

¶ Lampasas 41, Gatesville 33

¶ Liberty 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

¶ Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20

¶ Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

¶ Longview Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30

¶ Lorena 34, Little River Academy 17

¶ Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21

¶ Melissa 47, Paris 10

¶ Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13

¶ Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21

¶ Needville 44, Sweeny 37

¶ Nevada Community 50, Krum 40

¶ Pampa 53, Levelland 6

¶ Paris North Lamar 32, Wills Point 9

¶ Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0

¶ Port Isabel 55, Robstown 40

¶ Poteet 41, SA Cole 6

¶ Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0

¶ Rockport-Fulton 48, Raymondville 6

¶ Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41

¶ Salado 59, Taylor 6

¶ San Angelo Lake View 35, Brownfield 0

¶ Sealy 38, Bay City 14

¶ Sinton 59, CC West Oso 0

¶ Smithville 42, Columbus 40

¶ Splendora 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 36

¶ Stafford 67, Wharton 3

¶ Stephenville 44, Waco Connally 12

¶ Sweetwater 42, Clyde 21

¶ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 54, Waxahachie Life 17

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21

¶ Van 52, Center 35

¶ West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8

¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 35, Littlefield 20

¶ Alpine 35, Kermit 21

¶ Altair Rice 27, Hempstead 14

¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13

¶ Anahuac 66, Cleveland Tarkington 10

¶ Arp 48, Quitman 0

¶ Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14

¶ Bells 37, Leonard 29

¶ Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7

¶ Blooming Grove 21, Corsicana Mildred 12

¶ Boling 30, Brookshire Royal 27

¶ Brock 68, Bowie 9

¶ Bushland 31, Perryton 6

¶ Callisburg 45, Chico 0

¶ Cameron Yoe 70, Caldwell 0

¶ CC London 56, Bishop 0

¶ Childress 42, Spearman 16

¶ Cisco 41, Comanche 14

¶ Coleman 63, Colorado City 13

¶ Cooper 26, Celeste 24

¶ Corrigan-Camden 42, Hemphill 39

¶ Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15

¶ Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0

¶ Denver City 19, Crane 16

¶ Diboll 49, Trinity 8

¶ Dublin 38, San Saba 24

¶ Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

¶ East Bernard 56, Ganado 20

¶ East Chambers 47, Hardin 10

¶ Edgewood 50, Scurry-Rosser 36

¶ Edna 41, Goliad 14

¶ Elysian Fields 46, Queen City 8

¶ Eustace 42, Tioga 35

¶ Franklin 49, Lexington 12

¶ Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3

¶ Friona 62, Dimmitt 14

¶ Gladewater 29, Tatum 28

¶ Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21

¶ Grandview 49, Maypearl 0

¶ Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6

¶ Gunter 56, Whitewright 0

¶ Hallettsville 40, Schulenburg 7

¶ Hebbronville 35, Taft 28

¶ Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6

¶ Hitchcock 34, Houston Christian 14

¶ Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12

¶ Hooks 28, Redwater 6

¶ Hughes Springs 58, New Diana 12

¶ Idalou 28, New Deal 14

¶ Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12

¶ Jourdanton 39, Cotulla 16

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0

¶ Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0

¶ Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14

¶ Marion 56, Lytle 0

¶ Merkel 37, Coahoma 20

¶ Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35

¶ Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21

¶ Natalia 46, Dilley 0

¶ New London West Rusk 58, Troup 20

¶ Newton 44, Kountze 3

¶ Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0

¶ Orangefield 16, Silsbee 14

¶ Palacios 44, Aransas Pass 7

¶ Palestine Westwood 55, Elkhart 20

¶ Palmer 42, Rice 16

¶ Paradise 38, Boyd 19

¶ Poth 48, Karnes City 0

¶ Pottsboro 59, Howe 14

¶ Rockdale 48, McGregor 14

¶ Rogers 62, Buffalo 6

¶ Sadler S&S Consolidated 17, Blue Ridge 14

¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

¶ Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13

¶ Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12

¶ Tolar 55, Valley Mills 21

¶ Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15

¶ Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7

¶ Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18

¶ Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 17, Mathis 14

¶ Warren 21, Anderson-Shiro 12

¶ Waskom 70, Ore City 6

¶ West 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 15

¶ White Oak 30, Atlanta 20

¶ Whitney 45, Dallas Madison 18

¶ Woodville 44, Buna 12

¶ Yoakum 28, Navasota 20

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 48, Anson 2

¶ Alto 47, San Augustine 20

¶ Archer City 43, Stamford 20

¶ Axtell 70, Meridian 7

¶ Beckville 50, Price Carlisle 27

¶ Bogata Rivercrest 31, Como-Pickton 8

¶ Booker 22, Memphis 7

¶ Bosqueville 55, Rio Vista 27

¶ Bruni 56, Riviera Kaufer 6

¶ Centerville 56, Bremond 7

¶ Chilton 54, Kerens 2

¶ Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28

¶ Clarendon 49, Quanah 27

¶ Cross Plains 37, Miles 32

¶ Dawson 24, Hubbard 12

¶ Eldorado 48, Sonora 26

¶ Electra 9, Era 8

¶ Forsan 43, Big Lake Reagan County 0

¶ Garrison 48, Groveton 0

¶ Gorman 65, Gustine 16

¶ Granger 54, Bartlett 20

¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22

¶ Gruver 35, Shamrock 15

¶ Hamilton 47, Itasca 0

¶ Harper 53, Menard 8

¶ Haskell 25, Hamlin 0

¶ Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20

¶ Hawley 54, Bangs 0

¶ Holland 10, Hearne 2

¶ Iola 7, Snook 6

¶ Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 6

¶ Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18

¶ Kenedy 23, La Villa 6

¶ Leakey 60, Fredericksburg Heritage 50

¶ Louise 42, Runge 0

¶ Marlin 54, Wortham 32

¶ Mart 40, Italy 7

¶ Mason 42, Junction 0

¶ Muenster 61, Valley View 0

¶ Olney 37, Westlake Academy 21

¶ Olton 33, Hale Center 12

¶ Ozona 28, Brady 14

¶ Petrolia 55, Munday 13

¶ Pineland West Sabine 40, Cushing 16

¶ Post 25, Slaton 19

¶ Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0

¶ Ralls 55, Plains 0

¶ Refugio 57, Crystal City 0

¶ Riesel 25, Clifton 21

¶ Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13

¶ Roscoe 44, New Home 12

¶ Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45

¶ Santa Maria 27, Progreso 7

¶ Santo 36, Millsap 33

¶ Seymour 55, De Leon 7

¶ Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

¶ Shiner 43, Burton 0

¶ Somerville 49, Milano 34

¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0

¶ Stratford 34, Panhandle 14

¶ Sundown 13, Farwell 7, OT

¶ Sunray 42, Wheeler 28

¶ Tenaha 41, Lovelady 6

¶ Thorndale 55, Moody 0

¶ Trenton 42, Cumby 0

¶ Vega 62, Bovina 13

¶ Wellington 44, Jacksboro 12

¶ Wink 32, Smyer 20

¶ Winters 48, Hico 7

¶ Wolfe City 27, Alba-Golden 20

¶ Woodsboro 12, Pettus 8

¶ Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 59, Keene Smith 8

¶ Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8

¶ Anton 83, Whiteface 37

¶ Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40

¶ Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27

¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50

¶ Blanket 68, Gholson 0

¶ Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 0

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6

¶ Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35

¶ Coolidge 54, Avalon 41

¶ Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20

¶ Eden 76, Morgan 28

¶ Evant 62, Penelope 16

¶ Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24

¶ Garden City 83, Van Horn 38

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 56, Chester 6

¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Groom 84, McLean 50

¶ Guthrie 51, Chillicothe 6

¶ Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0

¶ Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0

¶ Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46

¶ Jayton 74, Petersburg 34

¶ Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50

¶ Knox City 58, Bryson 12

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0

¶ Lamesa Klondike 83, Imperial Buena Vista 38

¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0

¶ Lometa 69, Rochelle 20

¶ Loop 80, Cotton Center 34

¶ Loraine 60, Lueders-Avoca 14

¶ Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8

¶ Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46

¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6

¶ Nazareth 30, Turkey Valley 28

¶ Newcastle 68, Ranger 22

¶ Oakwood 81, Bryan Allen Academy 52

¶ Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6

¶ Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14

¶ Richland Springs 119, FW Covenant Classical 112

¶ Rising Star 54, Lohn 7

¶ Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8

¶ Rotan 55, Robert Lee 6

¶ Santa Anna 65, Medina 20

¶ Spur 62, O’Donnell 28

¶ Strawn 68, Westbrook 52

¶ Three Way 48, Sidney 46

¶ Throckmorton 78, Perrin-Whitt 41

¶ Veribest 76, Valera Panther Creek 40

¶ Water Valley 62, Borden County 22

¶ Whitharral 52, Hart 0

¶ Woodson 52, Afton Patton Springs 42

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7

¶ Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 3

¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21

¶ Austin Veritas 86, Austin Hill Country 38

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18

¶ Bullard Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20

¶ Bulverde Bracken 49, Rankin 45

¶ Carrollton Prince of Peace 52, Campbell 6

¶ CC John Paul 21, Boerne Geneva 14

¶ Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14

¶ EP Cathedral 35, San Elizario 14

¶ Frisco Legacy Christian 31, Tyler Grace Community 30

¶ FW All Saints 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 24

¶ FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

¶ Harlingen Marine Military 26, Premont 13

¶ Houston Second Baptist 23, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

¶ Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6

¶ Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14

¶ John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19

¶ Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22

¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26

¶ Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0

¶ SA Castle Hills 42, SA Lutheran 26

¶ SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0

¶ SA St. Gerard 72, St Augustine 20

¶ SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14

¶ The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14

¶ Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0

¶ Waco Vanguard 50, Irving The Highlands 0

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21

¶ Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14

¶ Austin Northeast 30, Austin Navarro 13

¶ Buda Johnson 52, Kyle Lehman 19

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16

¶ DASCHE 52, Schertz John Paul II 6

¶ Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0

¶ Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22

¶ Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15

¶ FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21

¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Grand Oaks 50, Houston Chavez 6

¶ Irving Faustina Academy 34, Azle Christian School 6

¶ Lake Belton 35, Jordan 28

¶ Longview East Texas Christian 60, Fruitvale 14

¶ Longview Heritage 65, Tyler Heat 7

¶ Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12

¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0

¶ McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16

¶ Plano Coram Deo 46, Bynum 6

¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47, Austin Royals 0

¶ TLC Midland 60, Trent 31

¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31

¶ Wildorado 38, Amherst 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.

Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.

Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service