Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit

Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7

Aurora 48, York 7

Beatrice 35, Norris 21

Bennington 28, Blair 0

Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38

Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14

Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8

Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26

Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6

Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20

Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit

Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14

Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0

Homer 92, Walthill 18

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30

Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14

Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit

Malcolm 28, Louisville 14

North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14

Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit

Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit

Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0

Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50

Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16

Seward 30, Hastings 7

St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13

Stuart def. Elba, forfeit

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22

Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit

Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14

Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14

Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

