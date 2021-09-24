Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit
Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7
Aurora 48, York 7
Beatrice 35, Norris 21
Bennington 28, Blair 0
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6
Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6
Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Homer 92, Walthill 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit
Malcolm 28, Louisville 14
North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14
Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit
Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit
Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16
Seward 30, Hastings 7
St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13
Stuart def. Elba, forfeit
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22
Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit
Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14
Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14
Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
