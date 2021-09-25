Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 33, Mahnomen/Waubun 12

Albany 42, Little Falls 21

Andover 49, St. Francis 21

Anoka 33, Roseville 13

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 62, Maple Lake 14

Becker 21, Hutchinson 12

Blooming Prairie 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Brooklyn Center 64, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Cannon Falls 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7

Chanhassen 26, Orono 6

Chaska 7, Waconia 0

Cherry 50, Ely 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 28, Brandon-Evansville 16

Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Apple Valley 14

Crookston 28, Frazee 18

Dassel-Cokato 29, Watertown-Mayer 14

Deer River 50, International Falls 14

Duluth East 21, Cloquet 7

East Ridge 31, Eagan 13

Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Paynesville 36

Elk River 43, Buffalo 21

Esko 36, Pine City 0

Fairmont 28, Waseca 15

Faribault 34, Red Wing 0

Fertile-Beltrami 36, Nevis 6

Fillmore Central 19, Bethlehem Academy 8

G-F-W 44, Medford 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Holy Family Catholic 14

Goodhue 34, Dover-Eyota 20

Grand Meadow 20, Spring Grove 17

Grand Rapids 43, Hibbing 0

Hancock 44, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 28

Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44, GHEC/Truman 0

Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Holy Angels 56, Robbinsdale Cooper 34

Jackson County Central 50, Windom 6

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Albert Lea 14

Lake City 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7

Lakeville South 36, Farmington 14

LeRoy-Ostrander 33, Mountain Lake Area 6

Lewiston-Altura 21, Caledonia 14

Mahtomedi 31, Tartan 0

Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0

Marshall 42, Worthington 6

Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Mesabi East 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6

Minneota 57, Lakeview 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38, Wabasso 6

Minnetonka 22, Champlin Park 6

Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7

Moorhead 37, Alexandria 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Melrose 13

Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18

Mounds View 23, Forest Lake 13

NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New London-Spicer 21, Annandale 14

New Prague 31, Northfield 6

New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12

Nicollet 52, Madelia 20

North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20

North Woods 28, Barnum 14

Ogilvie 60, McGregor 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7

Park Center 34, St. Anthony 6

Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14

Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28

Pipestone 14, Redwood Valley 7

Polk County West 55, Bagley 6

Princeton 38, Milaca 36

Prior Lake 17, Lakeville North 14

Providence Academy 17, St. Agnes 8

Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, forfeit

Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 6

Rockford 20, Pierz 12

Rocori 40, Chisago Lakes 21

Rogers 48, Coon Rapids 21

Royalton 20, Sauk Centre 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Sebeka 24, Rothsay 22

Shakopee 42, Edina 14

Simley 26, South St. Paul 14

Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 8

Southland 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8

Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10

Springfield 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

St. Louis Park 29, Benilde-St. Margaret's 21

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Blaine 0

St. Peter 22, Jordan 21

St. Thomas Academy 41, Hastings 7

Stewartville 28, Byron 20

Stillwater 42, Osseo 20

Thief River Falls 10, Fergus Falls 7

Tri-City United 26, Belle Plaine 13

Triton 31, Pine Island 29

Two Harbors 32, Mora 6

Upsala/Swanville 50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 40

Verndale 62, Ortonville 16

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 14

Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17

West Central 22, Hawley 13

Willmar 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Woodbury 28, Burnsville 0

Zimmerman 50, Foley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.

Proctor vs. Aitkin, ccd.

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Red Lake, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

