Pivetta scheduled to start for Boston against New York

New York Yankees (87-67, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-66, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -116, Yankees -101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 49-30 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 206 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 35, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Yankees are 42-34 on the road. New York has a collective .238 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-3. Gerrit Cole secured his 16th victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for New York. Nathan Eovaldi registered his ninth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 154 hits and has 110 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 156 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).