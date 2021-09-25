Gant scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (85-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-85, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (12-6, 2.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 238 strikeouts) Twins: John Gant (5-9, 3.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +165, Blue Jays -195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 36-40 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .423 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .603.

The Blue Jays are 42-38 on the road. Toronto is slugging .461 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .609.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-1. Bailey Ober earned his third victory and Buxton went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Jose Berrios registered his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 91 RBIs and is batting .270.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 183 hits and is batting .319.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Max Kepler: (illlness), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (finger), Cavan Biggio: (back).