Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carnahan 24, Gateway 14

Clayton 44, Principia 36

East St. Louis, Ill. 48, Living Word Christian School 2

Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Ritenour 0

Lighthouse Christian 26, Tomball Homeschool, Texas 20

MICDS 35, Burroughs 0

McCluer 64, Affton 0

Priory 36, Westminster Christian 22

St. Michael 45, Central Academy(Kansas City) 8

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

University City 18, Normandy 10

Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

VMI battles past Wofford 31-23 in SoCon opener

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM

Sports

St. Thomas (MN) thumps Butler in PFL debut

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM

Sports

Oladokun throws for 3 TDs, catches another in ‘Rabbits’ win

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 11:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service