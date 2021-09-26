Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge School 41, Christchurch 14
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Flint Hill School 18
Episcopal 20, Trinity Episcopal 19
Gar-Field 20, Freedom (W) 16
Lafayette 42, Tabb 21
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 58, Beacon Hill 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 43, Saint James, Md. 42
Poquoson 27, New Kent 15
Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19
South Lakes 39, McLean 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 48, Bishop Ireton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Granby vs. Norcom, ppd.
Northern Virginia HomeSchool vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
