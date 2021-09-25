Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Western Illinois erases 28-point deficit to win MVC opener

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Connor Sampson threw four touchdown passes and Mason Laramie kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to cap a rally from a 28-point deficit and Western Illinois stunned Youngstown State 38-35 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Saturday night.

Not only did the Leathernecks (1-3) hold the Penguins (1-2) scoreless in the second half, WIU stopped a fourth-and-1 attempt by Youngstown State at the Penguins' 36-yard line with 1:49 remaining. The Leathernecks then drove inside the 10 and called timeout for Laramie's kick.

Youngstown State dominated the first half, building a 35-7 lead before a late WIU touchdown made it 35-14 at the break.

Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished with 136 yards rushing, scored three touchdowns and quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw added two more in the first half for the Penguins. Crenshaw had 134 rushing yards but just 76 yards passing with an interception.

Western Illinois scored 21 points in the third quarter. Sampson, who threw TD passes for both of WIU's first-half touchdowns, added two more in the third quarter, the latter a 7-yard pass to Dennis Houston to tie the score heading into the fourth.

Sampson finished 33 of 48 for 316 yards and the four touchdowns with one interception.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Winnipeg

September 25, 2021 7:46 PM

Golf

Ryder Cup: Bryson DeChambeau helps U.S. take commanding 11-5 lead over Europe

September 25, 2021 7:43 PM

Golf

Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia having success, but other Europeans struggling at Ryder Cup

Updated September 25, 2021 7:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service