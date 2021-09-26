Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts St. Louis

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals (86-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-88, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +142, Cardinals -163; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 39-41 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .231.

The Cardinals have gone 44-36 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .410 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his seventh victory and Harrison Bader went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Codi Heuer registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 43 extra base hits and is batting .225.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 173 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .263 batting average, 8.27 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Cardinals: 10-0, .290 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).

Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

