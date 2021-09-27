Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight home victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LA Galaxy (11-10-5) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-10-6)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +100, Los Angeles +258, Draw +275; over/under is 5.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles trying for its sixth home victory in a row.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season and had 16 assists.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).

Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.

