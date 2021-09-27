Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Houston Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-8-9) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-11-11)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Houston -145, Vancouver +383, Draw +295BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 3-9-0 on the road in the 2020 season. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Adam Lundqvist (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Florian Jungwirth (injured).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service