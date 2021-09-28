Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

GW-Danville 42, Amherst County 15

Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14

South County 38, Woodbridge 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

