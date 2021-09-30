Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

The Associated Press

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino battle for the ball during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino battle for the ball during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Dave Thompson AP
MANCHESTER, England

Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League.

The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United.

He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record. The most recent goal was in United’s 2-1 loss at Young Boys two weeks ago.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike and Houston

September 30, 2021 6:34 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

September 30, 2021 6:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service