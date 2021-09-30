Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez's homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals' most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive for Kansas City against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

