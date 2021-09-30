Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Moreno, Kamara, Gressel score in D.C.’s win over Minnesota

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Moreno blasted a shot toward the goal that deflected off the back of a defender.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring for D.C. United (12-11-4) in the 23rd minute and Julian Gressel made it 2-1 in the 45th. Kamara had a penalty kick stopped in the second half.

Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7) in the 40th minute.

