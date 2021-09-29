Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches.

Julio got a touch on Damir Kreilach's long pass to get away from two defenders and he volleyed it inside the far post, past a diving Jonathan Bond.

Kreilach opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 45th minute with a header that went off the hands of Bond and rolled over the line. Kreilach has four goals in his last five games and 12 overall this season.

Chicharito scored for the Galaxy in the 76th by settling a pass from Efraín Álvarez and beating goalkeeper David Ochoa to the near post.

Chicharito also had good scoring chances in the 16th and 57th minutes, but Ochoa batted away the first and used a kick save to deny a breakaway.