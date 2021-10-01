Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamosa 28, Pagosa Springs 6
Arickaree/Woodlin 38, Otis 30
Aspen 34, Rifle High School 12
Bayfield 39, Salida 0
Brighton 58, Greeley West 7
Broomfield 48, Windsor 15
Brush 41, Platte Valley 0
Buena Vista 28, St. Mary's 21
Calhan 12, Swink 6
Castle View 21, Highlands Ranch 14
Centauri 60, Center 6
Cheraw 3, Eads 0
Cherry Creek 41, Cherokee Trail 10
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
Columbine 21, Arvada West 18
Cotopaxi 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
Dakota Ridge 52, Bear Creek 13
Dayspring Christian Academy 48, Caliche 14
Delta 63, Coal Ridge 0
Elizabeth 41, Englewood 7
Erie 42, Silver Creek 0
Evergreen High School 41, George Washington 23
Falcon 41, Liberty 0
Fleming 62, Weldon Valley 18
Florence 52, Rye 0
Fort Collins 56, Westminster 32
Fossil Ridge 28, Poudre 6
Fowler 52, Springfield 24
Frederick 42, Eagle Valley 16
Genoa-Hugo 73, Miami-Yoder 25
Golden 28, Standley Lake 6
Granada 51, Flagler 19
Gunnison 35, Cedaredge 0
Haxtun 3, Merino 0
Hoehne 40, Wiley 36
Holly 41, McClave 14
Holyoke 34, Burlington 12
Legacy 10, Fairview 0
Legend 26, Pine Creek 23
Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 32, Idalia 16
Limon 34, Yuma 10
Mancos 22, Dove Creek 14
Meeker 33, Grand Valley 7
Mesa Ridge 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Moffat County 19, Basalt 6
Monte Vista 48, Del Norte 12
Montezuma-Cortez 24, Manitou Springs 18
Montrose High School 28, Palmer Ridge 21
Mountain Valley 45, La Veta 20
Niwot 42, Skyview 12
Overland 14, Denver East 10
Prairie 60, Briggsdale 28
Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12
Pueblo South 24, Green Mountain 21
Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7
Ralston Valley 40, J.K. Mullen 14
Rangely 38, West Grand 0
Rangeview 55, Hinkley 6
Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 14
Resurrection Christian 45, Berthoud 0
Roaring Fork 30, Olathe 20
Roosevelt 42, Glenwood Springs 0
Sedgwick County def. Denver Christian, forfeit
Skyline High School 34, Greeley Central 23
Sterling 40, Weld Central 26
The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7
Thompson Valley 14, Mountain View 7
Valley 34, Fort Lupton 23
Valor Christian 49, Mountain Vista 6
Vista PEAK 44, Centaurus 12
Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7
Wiggins 3, Wray 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
