Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 46, Malad 14

American Falls 41, Wendell 14

Bishop Kelly 51, Middleton 42

Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0

Bonneville 13, Shelley 7

Butte County 40, Dietrich 8

Capital 50, Boise 28

Carey 72, Hansen 22

Castleford 38, Camas County 0

Clark Fork 48, Wallace 32

Coeur d'Alene 48, Ferris, Wash. 0

Columbia 22, Ridgevue 21

Declo def. Valley, forfeit

Eagle 32, Timberline 10

Emmett 53, Caldwell 8

Firth 75, Ririe 0

Genesee 50, Troy 6

Grace 53, Rockland 36

Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14

Homedale 54, Parma 0

Horseshoe Bend 66, Salmon River 8

Kendrick 66, Lakeside 0

Kimberly 48, Filer 6

Lakeland 50, Timberlake 0

Lapwai 44, Clearwater Valley 22

Lewiston 48, Moscow 13

Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20

Meridian 15, Skyview 7

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12

Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13

Mountain View 57, Centennial 14

Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52

N. Fremont 64, Salmon 0

N. Gem 54, Challis 0

Nampa 39, Vallivue 38

Nampa Christian 43, New Plymouth 16

Pocatello 48, Burley 13

Post Falls 51, Pasco, Wash. 7

Potlatch 60, Logos 0

Prairie 66, Kamiah 20

Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6

Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19

Rocky Mountain 51, Owyhee 14

Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13

Skyline 38, Madison 14

Snake River 46, Teton 21

Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14

Twin Falls 41, Wood River 0

Weiser 67, Payette 0

Wilder 54, Greenleaf 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kootenai vs. Mullan/St. Regis, ccd.

Marsing vs. Melba, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

