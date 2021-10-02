Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker 41, Roundup 6
Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0
Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0
Circle 30, Mon-Dak 22
Columbus 50, Big Timber 19
Great Falls 25, Belgrade 13
Great Falls Russell 36, Gallatin 20
Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 24
Helena Capital 43, Butte 3
Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8
Laurel 28, Billings Central 14
Malta 43, Conrad 0
Miles City 64, Livingston 0
Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35
Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0
Noxon 2, West Yellowstone 0
Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0
Power-Dutton-Brady 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12
Sheridan 43, Ennis 28
St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14
Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8
Townsend 34, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Labre vs. Scobey, ccd.
