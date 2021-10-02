Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker 41, Roundup 6

Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0

Circle 30, Mon-Dak 22

Columbus 50, Big Timber 19

Great Falls 25, Belgrade 13

Great Falls Russell 36, Gallatin 20

Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 24

Helena Capital 43, Butte 3

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8

Laurel 28, Billings Central 14

Malta 43, Conrad 0

Miles City 64, Livingston 0

Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35

Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0

Noxon 2, West Yellowstone 0

Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0

Power-Dutton-Brady 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12

Sheridan 43, Ennis 28

St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14

Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8

Townsend 34, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Co-op 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Labre vs. Scobey, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 02, 2021 9:04 PM

College Sports

USC rises from the depths of despair with a peak performance at Colorado

October 02, 2021 9:01 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 9:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service