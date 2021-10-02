Kranick expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (82-78, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (13-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 204 strikeouts) Pirates: Max Kranick (2-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Reds -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 36-43 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .377.

The Reds are 38-41 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Pirates won the last meeting 9-2. Chris Stratton recorded his seventh victory and Cole Tucker went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Amir Garrett registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 164 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 162 hits and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).