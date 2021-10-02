Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 40, Engadine 30
Bessemer 50, Carney-Nadeau 22
Detroit Community def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit
Detroit Pershing def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Detroit University Prep 20, Detroit University Science 0
Fennville 78, Bloomingdale 22
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27, Allen Park Cabrini 12
Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Whittemore-Prescott 22
Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, Stephenson 30
Madison Heights Lamphere 56, Center Line 22
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23, Warren Howland, Ohio 12
Marion 66, Manistee Catholic Central 30
Mount Clemens def. Pontiac A&T, forfeit
Pickford 50, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0
Portland St. Patrick 21, Vestaburg 20
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Tawas 0
Warren Fitzgerald 42, Madison Heights Madison 12
