Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, John F. Kennedy 18

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop McNamara 0

Baltimore Chesapeake 14, Patapsco 13

Baltimore Poly 38, Reginald Lewis 0

Bullis 33, Potomac School, Va. 14

C. H. Flowers 14, Laurel 7

Dulaney 26, Parkville 15

Fort Hill 42, Oakdale 7

Frederick Douglass 58, Central 0

Haverford School, Pa. 21, Landon 14

Mergenthaler 42, Forest Park 0

Saint James 29, Maret, D.C. 15

St. Michael, Va. 35, Annapolis Area Christian 21

Stephen Decatur 42, Parkside 21

Wise 39, Gwynn Park 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

