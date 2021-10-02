Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Taillon scheduled to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays (100-61, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-70, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Yankees are 45-35 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 12.1.

The Rays are 48-32 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .428 this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 12-2. Luis Patino earned his fifth victory and Lowe went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jordan Montgomery took his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 39 home runs and is batting .282.

Lowe leads the Rays with 70 extra base hits and is batting .247.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), DJ LeMahieu: (hip).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Adam Conley: (covid-19), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (back).

