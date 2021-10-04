Tacoma News Tribune Logo
New York City FC, Nashville play to scoreless tie

The Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J.

Joe Willis made three saves to help Nashville tie New York City FC 0-0 on Sunday in a match between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

It was a familiar storyline for Nashville (11-3-14), which has posted more ties this season than any other MLS squad.

Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC (11-10-7). It has gone three games — 329 minutes — without scoring.

Jesús Medina's bending shot in the 17th minute was reflective of NYCFC's missed opportunities.

