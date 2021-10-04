Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).

Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — The pairings for the baseball playoffs are set. The field came together Sunday without the need for any tiebreakers.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees won on the final day of the regular season, and they’ll meet Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the AL wild-card game.

The San Francisco Giants won the NL West, dropping the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers into a wild-card game Wednesday night at home against St. Louis.

The best-of-five Division Series starts Thursday with the Chicago White Sox playing Houston and the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the AL wild-card winner.

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves play Milwaukee and the Giants host the NL wild-card winner.

GOLF

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year.

Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, Burns took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.

With his second win of the year — in his first start of the new season — Burns moves into the top 20 in the world ranking for the first time.

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic when South Korea’s best two players faltered down the stretch Sunday.

Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders.

The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.

Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn’t catch her.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett of England celebrated his birthday by closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The former Masters champion turned 34 on Sunday and finished at 18-under 270 to claim his eighth professional win and his first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

Fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, a two-time champion of the Dunhill Links, shot 67 and tied for second with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66).

TENNIS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday in the San Diego Open for his ATP Tour-leading fifth victory of the season.

Ruud, ranked No. 10 in the world, had little trouble turning back Norrie, ranked No. 28, to go 5 for 5 in finals this year.

The 22-year-old player won his first hardcourt title, completing an impressive run through the inaugural tournament that included a victory over former three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the upcoming BNP Paribas Open.

The Belarusian player was due to be top-seeded for the Oct. 4-17 tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia.

The tournament in the South California desert would have been Sabalenka’s first competitive event since her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Sept. 10.

AUTO RACING

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Brown was among a handful of drivers claiming over the radio it was too dark to see and the race needed to be called, a decision NASCAR made with six laps remaining.

It was the second upset winner of the day at Talladega, where Tate Fogelman smashed his way to his first career victory in the Truck Series race that opened the doubleheader.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Invitational is relocating to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions in Hawaii.

It will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Nov. 22-24. The original field of eight schools remains in place for the marquee early season event.

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary’s and Notre Dame.

SOCCER

Following the resignation of the National Women’s Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations.

The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims. The league was rocked this week when two former players came forward with allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against North Carolina Courage coach Raul Riley.

Riley was immediately fired by the Courage, and both FIFA and U.S. Soccer opened investigations into why he was able to continue coaching even after the players brought their concerns to the league.

The NWSL called off its games this weekend and Baird stepped down Friday night.

The league’s board of governors appointed an executive committee made up of Amanda Duffy, Angie Long and Sophie Sauvage to oversee the front office until a new commissioner is named.

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired Xisco Munoz after less than a year in charge on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard is the 14th manager to leave the club in a decade. His dismissal came with Watford 14th in the standings with seven points from the opening seven games — the last a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, romped to a five-length victory in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes on Saturday for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita.

Medina Spirit took command out of the starting gate and built his lead through the stretch under Hall of Famer John Velazquez, who flew in from the East Coast to ride. They covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.67.

The victory earned Medina Spirit a fees-paid berth into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar next month.

OBITUARY

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.

A feature of French life for decades, Tapie’s death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.

Tapie’s wife, Dominique, and their two children announced his death to the Marseille newspaper La Provence, which he owned. Tapie had been fighting cancer, diagnosed in 2017.