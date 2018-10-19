Jeff Seidel: Bro Code breakdown of Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was on the "Jamie and Stoney" radio show this week, talking about offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
About how he has simplified everything for the offensive linemen.
"He breaks it down Barney style," Harbaugh said, on WXYT-FM (97.1).
Barney?
Now that's freakin' hilarious. I assumed he was talking about Barney Stinson from "How I Met Your Mother," played by Neil Patrick Harris.
I was thinking about the Bro Code, the greatest of which is this: "ARTICLE 41: A Bro never cries. EXCEPTIONS: Watching Field of Dreams, E.T., or a sports legend retire."
This is awesome. Finally, a breakthrough. Finally, we have something interesting to talk about this week before Michigan plays at Michigan State.
Can you imagine all of the Harbaugh Bro Codes in football?
1. Never say anything interesting at a press conference.
2. Especially during MSU week.
3. Never elaborate on injuries, strategy, playing time, depth charts, football strategies, football games, football plays, football techniques, football players, football topics, or anything, in general, that happens on a Saturday.
4. When you get a question, stare blankly and imitate Bill Belichick: "Big game!"
5. Never admit that you would give both your last pair of clean khakis, not to mention your left pinky, to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same season.
6. Never admit how much it kills you, that MSU has owned the Wolverines over the last decade.
7. Say repeatedly how much you respect MSU, even if you secretly want to rip their hearts out (OK, it's not really a secret).
Of course, MSU has its own Bro Codes:
1. When in doubt, go back to the "Chip on the Shoulder." Even if you have to literally carry a chip around on your shoulder.
2. When talking to somebody from Michigan, just drop this into conversation: "8-3."
3. If that person from Michigan looks confused, just say, "Coach D's record against your over-hyped, over-paid coaches."
4. Whenever you hear that Michigan is the "winningest program" in blah, blah, blah, just smile and say to yourself "8-and-3, baby!"
But alas, I was wrong.
Harbaugh was talking about a different Barney, which brings to mind another quote from Barney Stinson, "A lie is just a great story that someone ruined with the truth."
So let me straighten this out.
Harbaugh was talking about Barney the purple dinosaur.
"Barney makes it simple," Harbaugh said. "He teaches life lessons to the kids that they can understand. That was always the most effective way. Explain it like I'm a fourth-grader. Tell me like I'm in the fourth grade so I can understand this. He does a magnificent job of that. He's a real gifted teacher. I think those are some of the biggest factors."
So that is why Michigan's offensive line has shown so much improvement.
It's being coached "Barney Style."
Being a highly trained journalist, wanting to dive into the deep social issues of our day, I showed off my investigative tools and instantly searched Google for the "Barney song."
To see if there are hidden football messages inside it.
"I love you
You love me
We're a happy family
With a great big hug
And a kiss from me to you
Won't you say you love me too."
Oh, goodness. Make it stop.
I'm sorry. Once you hear that song, it's like an ear worm. It goes into your head, burrows into your brain and you can't make it stop, not until you hear, "Stairway to Heaven."
I blame Harbaugh.
He's the one who went down this road, plowing this cliche, so to speak.
Alas, I wouldn't give up.
As that song played in my head, I was looking for other clues about the upcoming Michigan-Michigan State game.
So I went searching for more Barney quotes.
"Let's use our ima-gin-a-tion!" – Barney the Dinosaur
Hmm. That's interesting.
That's a clue. And I think it's actually the secret to this game.
It is doubtful that Michigan will be able to run the ball against Michigan State. Yes, I know that Michigan's offensive line has improved – all Barney-style. But the Spartans' front seven is ridiculously talented.
And it is doubtful that Michigan State will be able to run the ball on Michigan because, well, the Spartans are just awful at trying to run the ball and Michigan's front seven is incredibly talented.
So that leaves the passing game.
To paraphrase Barney here: Whoever has the most ima-gin-a-tion will win this game.
That means it will come down to Brian Lewerke against Shea Patterson. Quarterback against quarterback. Imagination against imagination.
MSU can win this game, if Lewerke goes crazy, if he can find those small windows, if he doesn't throw any interceptions, if he gets out of the pocket and runs, and has one of the greatest games of his life. And that's possible, considering he has a massive talent in Felton Davis III.
The big problem: Darn near, all his other receivers are hurt.
I'm not sure that Lewerke even knows the names of the receivers who come into the huddle half the time. He looks up and goes, "Hmm, OK. You! Go deep!"
But Michigan has more talent than MSU, and by that I mean, talent that is healthy. The Wolverines can win this game if Patterson just does what he has already done: If he makes good decisions in the run-pass option, if he handles the ball, if he gets free on a few runs, if he stays in the pocket and finds some open receivers, and most of all, if he doesn't force anything and turn it over.
Personally, I expect a close, low scoring game.
Remember, it doesn't matter how you win this game, if it's on a botched punt or in a driving rainstorm, all that matters is that you win.
Something MSU has done eight times in the last 11 games.
Which brings us to my own Bro Code:
Article 1, subsection A. If you win this game, dear friends at MSU, just give Dantonio a massive raise and a lifetime appointment. Because he is ridiculous, winning games that the Spartans should lose.
Article 1, subsection B: If you win this game, dear friends at Michigan, be classy. You have nothing to gloat about. The Spartans have a ridiculous number of injuries and have owned you for more than a decade.
Comments