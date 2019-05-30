College Sports

North Texas football schedule includes four games airing on Facebook

North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) threw for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Mean Green’s 46-23 win over SMU on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
North Texas football’s 12-game schedule has been released and includes four games that will air on Facebook.

The Mean Green will twice be televised by the NFL Network — their Nov. 2 home game against UTEP and Nov. 23 at Rice.

North Texas opens against Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Apogee Stadium in Denton. That is one of two games that will stream on ESPN+. The Sept. 7 game at SMU will be streamed on ESPN3.

Tickets are available on the North Texas website or by calling the ticket office at 940-565-2527.

North Texas 2019 schedule:

Aug. 31

vs. Abilene Christian



ESPN+



6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7

at SMU

ESPN3

6 p.m.

Sept. 14

at California

Pac-12 Networks

3:15 p.m.

Sept. 21

vs. UT San Antonio*

Stadium on Facebook

6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28



vs. Houston



CBS Sports Network on Facebook



7 p.m.

Oct. 12

at Southern Miss*

Stadium on Facebook

6 p.m.

Oct. 19



vs. Middle Tennessee*



Stadium



3 p.m.

Oct. 26

at Charlotte*

ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Nov. 2



vs. UTEP*



NFL Network



2:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

at Louisiana Tech*

Stadium on Facebook

3 p.m.

Nov. 23



at Rice*



NFL Network



2:30 p.m.

Nov. 30

vs. UAB*

Stadium

3 p.m.

