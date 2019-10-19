Puget Sound’s Johnson has carved out a record-breaking career with Loggers

In the University of Puget Sound’s final game of the football season in 2018, Lincoln High School grad AJ Johnson had the game of his life in a 62-48 loss to George Fox on Nov. 10.

The then-junior receiver racked up five touchdowns and 247 receiving yards, giving him the single-season school record for receiving yards in a season with 1,096.

Johnson — unsurprisingly, to those who know him — had no clue he set the record.

“I didn’t even know I got the record until somebody told me,” Johnson said. “I don’t really look at the stats. I feel like that’s how people start to get a big head. I like to remain humble and play for teammates. I just like to come out here, work hard and do what I can do to help my team win.”

Senior quarterback Nik Bernhardt, one of Johnson’s close friends, said that’s just the way Johnson is: No flash, no arrogance.

“He doesn’t like the attention at all,” Bernhardt said. “Even the way he dresses on gameday, there’s no swag, none of that. It looks like one of the mannequins you put the uniform on — just the base uniform. He’s out there to play and that’s it.”

Johnson likely could have gone to a higher level college than UPS, a Division III college which competes in the Northwest Conference. But he accepted an academic scholarship to UPS because to him, earning a business degree from a highly respected school was simply more important than football.

“I came to the decision that academics would be more important than football in the long run,” Johnson said. “This was a great mix of both. It’s a great academic school and a good football program, as well. So it just seemed to fit. We throw the ball a lot here so it was appealing out of high school.”

To UPS coach Jeff Thomas, Johnson is a model student-athlete, as a recipient of the university’s Tacoma Public School scholarship.

“With the scholarship, we’re trying to do a really good job of getting into the five local high schools and getting the very best academic students to come to Puget Sound,” Thomas said. “He’s part of that first group and shows how it’s possible to be great in the classroom as well as on the field.

“He’s done an amazing job showing why it’s important for us, as a school, to invest in the local community. He’s going to be a great Tacoma resident for the next 40 years and we’ve helped invest in him.”

And on the field, Johnson has been putting up big numbers since he stepped on campus. This season, he has caught 61 passes for four touchdowns and 580 yards in five games. He’s averaging 12.2 catches per game and 116 yards per game for the Loggers.

“He’s a power guy,” Bernhardt said. “We get him the ball within five yards and he’ll handle the rest. He’s very durable, too. He handles a pounding every game. He’s a bigger body than you would imagine. When he catches the ball, he turns into a running back. It’s rare to have a guy who can catch the deep ball but also get the ball shallow and become a running back.”

At Lincoln, Johnson was part of a more vertical passing game with the Abes. But at UPS, the team’s motto is “Five yards a play,” featuring more of a quick-passing game and letting receivers make plays in space.

“I’ve grown a lot (in college) in being able to get yards after the catch,” Johnson said. “This season, that’s where a lot of my yards came from. So just developing vision more like a running back. In high school, there were a lot more deep balls. So just seeing the field better.”

That shift in his mindset has paid dividends for Johnson as a part of the Loggers’ offense.

“When he first got here, it was a touchdown-or-bust mentality,” Thomas said. “A lot of times, that would put him in a position of bad ball security — just not where he needed to be. It took him a while to have the patience to understand that if we just go five yards a play, we’re going to score the same amount of points as if we just throw it deep. This year, it’s given us a great ability to get him the ball and use him almost as a running back on the perimeter.”

The Loggers will likely need Johnson at his best on Saturday if UPS is going to beat visiting local rival Pacific Lutheran at 1 p.m. at Baker Stadium.

Saturday’s matchup marks the 93rd meeting between UPS and PLU. UPS holds the series edge, with a 45-42-5 record against the Lutes. PLU has won 11 out of the last 13 meetings between the schools, with UPS coming out on top last season, 28-21 in overtime.

“It has just taken consistent, hard work year in and year out (to get UPS back on a level playing field with PLU),” Johnson said. “Everyone knows UPS went through a drought — a few winless seasons in a row and then a steady rise. So it’s keeping guys here who are committed and want to work hard to put in all the work and be a great program and just buying into what Coach Thomas has to say.”