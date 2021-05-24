College Sports

Keith Appling, ex-Michigan State basketball star, arrested in connection to fatal shooting

MIRIAM MARINI Detroit Free Press

DETROIT – Keith Appling was arrested Monday by Michigan State Police in Chelsea in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Detroit's west side.

The former Michigan State University basketball star was named a suspect in the shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead Saturday. Police say Appling fired multiple gunshots, then fled the scene in a Buick Regal, and a search ensued for Appling on Sunday.

According to police, Appling, 29, got in a verbal altercation with the victim that turned physical before shots were fired on the 13200 block of Whitcomb at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appling was arrested without incident at the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea by state troopers. A firearm was also recovered during the arrest, according to MSP.

