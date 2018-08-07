Who’s faster? UW tailbacks Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have different ideas

SEATTLE — Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed continued their friendly quarreling about which tailback is faster Tuesday after the Washington Huskies completed their first day of padded practice at preseason camp.
Ahmed told members of the press he is the faster of the two. Gaskin disagreed.
The two recounted what happened at the Husky Combine in March. Ahmed ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. Gaskin came in just behind him at 4.44.
“It wasn’t a head-to-head race, but I’ll say that,” Gaskin quipped.
“He don’t want to count it, though,” Ahmed fired back.
“We can count it, we can count it,” Gaskin replied, but urged Ahmed to tell the rest of the story.
The two later joined together on the field to run the 40-yard dash head-to-head.
“It was like (midnight). We were arguing, went to the field, we raced five times,” Ahmed said.
Gaskin made sure it was known that he won three out of the five iterations. But, Ahmed said he won the first and the fourth rep, contending that the fifth — which Gaskin won — was more of a test of endurance than speed.
The argument hasn’t been settled, Ahmed says, and it will continue.
“It’s never going to stop,” he said, smiling. “It’s going to keep going. We’re going to keep racing. I’m going to continue to be faster than him.”
That competition aside, Ahmed, who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman last season, said he will try to emulate his older teammate’s performance on the field.
“I try to learn a lot from him,” Ahmed said. “Obviously I want to be my own player, but I try to learn the patience and the work ethic and everything like that.
“I try to take little pieces of his game and put it in mine. Hopefully I can be out there looking like (No.) 9, and have the same success.”
