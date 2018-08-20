Huskies earn No. 6 ranking in preseason poll, highest since 1997, setting up a top 10 opener against Auburn

As if University of Washington football fans needed a reason to get excited about the 2018 season....
With the release of the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll on Monday, the Huskies not only earned their highest ranking since 1997 – when the Huskies were ranked No. 4 – they learned their opener against Auburn will be a clash of top 10 teams. The Huskies were ranked sixth and Auburn ninth in the poll, setting a game that will surely garner national attention when the teams play Sept. 1 in Atlanta.
Grabbing the top spot in the poll was defending national champion Alabama. The Crimson Tide is just the second team to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for three straight seasons. The preseason AP poll started in 1950 and since then only Oklahoma from 1985-87 had started No. 1 in three straight years until now.
Alabama received 42 out of 61 first-place votes.
This is Alabama’s seventh time overall being a preseason No. 1.
The Huskies earned 1,215 points. UW was one of four Pac-12 teams to be ranked. Stanford (No. 13), USC (No. 15) and Oregon (No. 24) were the others.
The top five ranked teams: No. 2 Clemson received 18 first-place votes; Georgia is No. 3; Wisconsin is fourth (they got one first-place vote) and Ohio State was ranked No. 5.
And the rest of the top 10: Oklahoma, No. 7 followed by Miami, Auburn and Penn State.
Ring up another milestone for coach Nick Saban’s Tide dynasty. Alabama has won five national championships since 2009 and now has been No. 1 to start the season five times under Saban. Last season was the first time Saban’s team started and finished the season No. 1.
