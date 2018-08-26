How does Chris Petersen improve? Start with UW’s season opener against No. 9 Auburn

Washington head football coach Chris Petersen motions as he speaks at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Seattle. Petersen hates expectations, so he’s likely loathing Washington being the overwhelming favorite in the Pac-12 and likely top 10 when the preseason AP poll comes out. The Huskies open fall camp on Friday in preparation for the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP