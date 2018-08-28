Washington tackle Trey Adams before an NCAA college football game, in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
University of Washington

UW releases depth chart ahead of Auburn opener ... and look who’s listed at left tackle

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

August 28, 2018 02:05 PM

SEATTLE

The sixth-ranked University of Washington football team released its depth chart for Saturday’s season-opening matchup in Georgia against No. 9 Auburn.

One of the biggest surprises: Trey Adams listed as the starting left tackle.

It’s certainly no surprise that the 6-foot-8, 316-pound Wenatchee High School graduate would start if healthy, but his appearance in this top-10 matchup was in doubt after undergoing knee surgery last fall, when he tore his ACL against Arizona State.

These depth charts can certainly change by game time at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but Adams, a potential first-round draft pick next spring, listed as a starter, is a good sign for the Huskies.

Alongside him on the offensive line included sophomore Luke Wattenberg at left guard, junior Nick Harris at center, redshirt freshman Jaxson Kirkland at right guard and junior Kaleb McGary (Fife High) at right tackle.

UW also had junior Benning Potoa’e (Lakes High) listed as a starting linebacker over Ryan Bowman. Federal Way graduate Chico McClatcher, recovering from last season’s MCL injury in the Pac-12 opener against Colorado, is listed as a backup at wide receiver behind Aaron Fuller.

Here’s the full depth chart:

AP_18216035219173.jpg
Washington’s quarterback Jake Browning drops back to pass during the NCAA college football team’s practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson AP

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jake Brownining, 6-2, 210, sr.

Jake Haener, 6-0, 196, rs-fr

Running back

Myles Gaskin, 5-10, 193, sr.

Salvon Ahmed, 5-11, 195, so.

Wide receiver

Andre Baccellia, 5-10, 173, jr.

Alex Cook, 6-1, 193, rs-fr

Terrell Bynum, 6-1, 194, rs-fr

Wide receiver

Aaron Fuller, 5-11, 186, jr.

Chico McClatcher, 5-8, 181, jr.

Wide receiver

Ty Jones, 6-4, 209, so.

Quinten Pounds, 5-11, 177, jr.

Tight end

Drew Sample, 6-5, 251, sr.

Jacob Kizer, 6-4, 264, so.

Cade Otton, 6-5, 249, rs-fr

Jusstis Warren, 6-4, 249, jr.

Left tackle

Trey Adams, 6-8, 316, sr.

Jared Hilbers, 6-7, 313, jr.

Left guard

Luke Wattenberg, 6-5, 307, so.

Henry Bainivalu, 6-5, 321, rs-fr

Center

Nick Harris, 6-1, 300, jr.

Jesse Sosebee, 6-5, 312, jr.

Right guard

Jaxson Kirkland, 6-7, 315, rs-fr

Matt James, 6-5, 300, sr.

Right tackle

Kaleb McGary, 6-7, 318, jr.

Henry Roberts, 6-6, 303, jr.

AP_17267769539561.jpg
Washington Huskies defensive back Taylor Rapp (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski AP


DEFENSE

Defensive line

Shane Bowman, 6-4, 291, sr.

Josiah Bronson, 6-3, 280, jr.

Defensive line

Greg Gaines, 6-2, 316, sr.

Levi Onwuzurike, 6-3, 282, so.

Defensive line

Jaylen Johnson, 6-3, 286, sr.

Jason Scrempos, 6-6, 282, jr.

Linebacker

Benning Potoa’e, 6-3, 277, jr.

Ryan Bowman, 6-0, 263, so.

Linebacker

Ben Kurr-Kirven, 6-0, 221, sr.

Kyler Manu, 6-1, 238, jr.

Linebacker

D.J. Beavers, 6-1, 219, jr.

Jake Wambaugh, 6-2, 224, sr.

Linebacker

Tevis Bartlett, 6-3, 233, sr.

Amandre Williams, 6-2, 241, so.

Safety

JoJo McIntosh, 6-1, 205, sr.

Isaiah Gilchrist, 5-11, 202, so.

Safety

Taylor Rapp, 6-0, 200, jr.

Brandon McKinney, 6-0, 201, so.

Cornerback

Jordan Miller, 6-1, 181, sr.

Keith Taylor 6-2, 200, so.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 5-11, 182, so.

Austin Joyner 5-11, 200, jr.

Cornerback

Myles Bryant, 5-8, 182, jr.

Elijah Molden, 5-11, 190, so.

AP_17302058726511.jpg
Washington’s Salvon Ahmed returns a punt 82 yards against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson AP


SPECIALISTS

Kicker

Peyton Henry, 5-11, 195, rs-fr

Punter

Joel Whitford, 6-3, 212, jr.

Kick returners

Myles Gaskin, 5-10, 193, sr.

Salvon Ahmed, 5-11, 195, so.

Punt returner

Aaron Fuller, 5-11, 186, jr.

Byron Murphy 5-11, 182, so.

Chico McClatcher, 5-8, 181, jr.

Long snapper

A.J. Carty, 6-2, 239, jr.

Holder

Race Porter, 6-2, 185, so.

