UW releases depth chart ahead of Auburn opener ... and look who’s listed at left tackle

The sixth-ranked University of Washington football team released its depth chart for Saturday’s season-opening matchup in Georgia against No. 9 Auburn.
One of the biggest surprises: Trey Adams listed as the starting left tackle.
It’s certainly no surprise that the 6-foot-8, 316-pound Wenatchee High School graduate would start if healthy, but his appearance in this top-10 matchup was in doubt after undergoing knee surgery last fall, when he tore his ACL against Arizona State.
These depth charts can certainly change by game time at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but Adams, a potential first-round draft pick next spring, listed as a starter, is a good sign for the Huskies.
Alongside him on the offensive line included sophomore Luke Wattenberg at left guard, junior Nick Harris at center, redshirt freshman Jaxson Kirkland at right guard and junior Kaleb McGary (Fife High) at right tackle.
UW also had junior Benning Potoa’e (Lakes High) listed as a starting linebacker over Ryan Bowman. Federal Way graduate Chico McClatcher, recovering from last season’s MCL injury in the Pac-12 opener against Colorado, is listed as a backup at wide receiver behind Aaron Fuller.
Here’s the full depth chart:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jake Brownining, 6-2, 210, sr.
Jake Haener, 6-0, 196, rs-fr
Running back
Myles Gaskin, 5-10, 193, sr.
Salvon Ahmed, 5-11, 195, so.
Wide receiver
Andre Baccellia, 5-10, 173, jr.
Alex Cook, 6-1, 193, rs-fr
Terrell Bynum, 6-1, 194, rs-fr
Wide receiver
Aaron Fuller, 5-11, 186, jr.
Chico McClatcher, 5-8, 181, jr.
Wide receiver
Ty Jones, 6-4, 209, so.
Quinten Pounds, 5-11, 177, jr.
Tight end
Drew Sample, 6-5, 251, sr.
Jacob Kizer, 6-4, 264, so.
Cade Otton, 6-5, 249, rs-fr
Jusstis Warren, 6-4, 249, jr.
Left tackle
Trey Adams, 6-8, 316, sr.
Jared Hilbers, 6-7, 313, jr.
Left guard
Luke Wattenberg, 6-5, 307, so.
Henry Bainivalu, 6-5, 321, rs-fr
Center
Nick Harris, 6-1, 300, jr.
Jesse Sosebee, 6-5, 312, jr.
Right guard
Jaxson Kirkland, 6-7, 315, rs-fr
Matt James, 6-5, 300, sr.
Right tackle
Kaleb McGary, 6-7, 318, jr.
Henry Roberts, 6-6, 303, jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Shane Bowman, 6-4, 291, sr.
Josiah Bronson, 6-3, 280, jr.
Defensive line
Greg Gaines, 6-2, 316, sr.
Levi Onwuzurike, 6-3, 282, so.
Defensive line
Jaylen Johnson, 6-3, 286, sr.
Jason Scrempos, 6-6, 282, jr.
Linebacker
Benning Potoa’e, 6-3, 277, jr.
Ryan Bowman, 6-0, 263, so.
Linebacker
Ben Kurr-Kirven, 6-0, 221, sr.
Kyler Manu, 6-1, 238, jr.
Linebacker
D.J. Beavers, 6-1, 219, jr.
Jake Wambaugh, 6-2, 224, sr.
Linebacker
Tevis Bartlett, 6-3, 233, sr.
Amandre Williams, 6-2, 241, so.
Safety
JoJo McIntosh, 6-1, 205, sr.
Isaiah Gilchrist, 5-11, 202, so.
Safety
Taylor Rapp, 6-0, 200, jr.
Brandon McKinney, 6-0, 201, so.
Cornerback
Jordan Miller, 6-1, 181, sr.
Keith Taylor 6-2, 200, so.
Cornerback
Byron Murphy, 5-11, 182, so.
Austin Joyner 5-11, 200, jr.
Cornerback
Myles Bryant, 5-8, 182, jr.
Elijah Molden, 5-11, 190, so.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker
Peyton Henry, 5-11, 195, rs-fr
Punter
Joel Whitford, 6-3, 212, jr.
Kick returners
Myles Gaskin, 5-10, 193, sr.
Salvon Ahmed, 5-11, 195, so.
Punt returner
Aaron Fuller, 5-11, 186, jr.
Byron Murphy 5-11, 182, so.
Chico McClatcher, 5-8, 181, jr.
Long snapper
A.J. Carty, 6-2, 239, jr.
Holder
Race Porter, 6-2, 185, so.
Comments