Huskies drop three spots to No. 9 in AP poll

After falling to Auburn in its season opener on Saturday, Washington dropped three spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll released Tuesday morning.
Auburn moved up two spots to No. 7.
Alabama remained No. 1, receiving 41 first-place votes. Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame, UW and Stanford rounded out the top 10.
Stanford made the jump from No. 13 to No. 10 thanks to a victory over San Diego State, while USC dropped two spots despite a victory over UNLV. Also in the Pac-12, Oregon moved up one to No. 23 after a win over Bowling Green.
Miami had the biggest drop, slipping 14 spots from No. 8 to No. 22 after a loss to LSU. The Tigers made the biggest leap, moving from No. 25 to No. 11.
UW will play its home opener on Saturday against North Dakota at 2 p.m.
