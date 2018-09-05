UW left tackle Trey Adams has back surgery: report

Washington left tackle Trey Adams was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported.
The preseason All-American posted a picture to his Instagram story on Wednesday from a hospital bed with the location tag of Harborview Medical Center.
Adams didn’t make the trip to Atlanta for UW’s season-opening loss to Auburn after suffering a back injury in practice the week before.
After the game, UW coach Chris Petersen said he still needed to talk to Adams’ parents and the doctors.
Junior Jared Hilbers started in place of Adams’ place.
On Wednesday, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said the play of Hilbers and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland stood out from the loss to the Tigers.
“I think they went toe-to-toe with those guys from a physicality standpoint,” Hamdan said. “I think we ran the football extremely well and I’m extremely proud of the way those guys played.”
Adams missed the second half of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
UW will play its home opener against North Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m.
