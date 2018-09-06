Huskies get commitment from three-star offensive tackle out of Nevada

Washington picked up a commitment on Thursday from offensive tackle Troy Fautanu out of Henderson, Nev.
Fautanu (6-4, 263) picked the Huskies over Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State and more. He’s considered the No. 2 player in Nevada and the No. 59 offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.com.
In his announcement on Twitter, Fautanu thanked his family, friends and coaches for their support before writing he was “1000% committed” to the Huskies.
Fautanu is the 15th commit in UW’s class and the third offensive lineman. 247Sports.com ranks the Huskies’ current class 24th nationally and No. 3 in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and USC.
Comments