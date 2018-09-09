Huskies win home opener against North Dakota 45-3

Washington running back Kamari Pleasant dives into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Ty Jones (20) pulls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
The Huskies take the field before the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning warms up before the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
The Huskies take the field before the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Quinten Pounds (21) reaches but can’t pull in a touchdown pass in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) stuffs North Dakota running back James Johannesson (33) at the line for a turnover on downs in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
North Dakota quarterback Nate Ketteringham (8) escapes pressure from Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) dives in an attempt to corral a punt in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99) celebrates after stuffing North Dakota running back James Johannesson (33) at the line for a turnover on downs in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) tosses the ball away after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17), celebrates with Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) after Rapp’s sack in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Quinten Pounds (21) makes a catch over North Dakota cornerback Hayden Blubaugh (12) in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
A young fans squints as the sun gets in his eyes. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen disagrees with a call in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) stiff arms North Dakota cornerback Hayden Blubaugh (12) in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington linebacker Ariel Ngata forces North Dakota quarterback Nate Ketteringham (8) to fumble in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Ty Jones (20) pulls in a touchdown catch in thew fourth quarter while defended by North Dakota’s Deion Harris. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) celebrate after Rapp sacked North Dakota quarterback Nate Ketteringham (8) in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
A young fans runs onto the field with the cheer squad during a break in the action. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
North Dakota’s Garett Maag (89) leaps in an attempt to catch a pass in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Dubs II makes an appearance during the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington wide receiver Andre Baccellia is tackled by North Dakota’s Evan Holm (6) in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) barrels into the end zone during a run in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
North Dakota’s Travis Toivonen (11) cant’s pull in a pass I the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota’s Travis Toivonen (11) in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed rushes I the fourth quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes in the third quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass I the third quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) is brought down after a catch in the first quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Fans cheer after catching a pass during the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) reacts after his touchdown in the third quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington defensive back Byron Murphy (1) swats away a pass intended for North Dakota’s Noah Wanzek (31) in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning throws away a pass under pressure in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) team up to tackle North Dakota’s Jordan Canady (22) in the second quarter. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
