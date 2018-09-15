UW tops Utah 21-7 in Pac-12 opener

Two Utah players were ejected for targeting and Washington’s defense forced three turnovers as the Huskies picked up a 21-7 victory in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday night.
Utes’ starting strong safety Marquise Blair and backup defensive tackle Leki Fotu were both disqualified after targeting penalties.
Blair was flagged after appearing to launch himself head first to tackle Myles Gaskin in the second quarter, while Fotu was called after a hit on Browning in the third quarter.
UW was leading 14-7 at the time of Fotu’s penalty and had just regained possession thanks to a fumble forced by JoJo McIntosh.
Browning was intercepted on the play, but the targeting call kept the drive alive. The Huskies eventually scored on a 6-yard pass from Browning to Ty Jones. While Jones was initially ruled out of bounds, a review showed he got his knee down in the end zone.
The touchdown put UW ahead 21-7.
Utah twice had a chance to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the opening drive, a Browning pass was intercepted by Pita Tonga and returned to the UW 11-yard line but the Utes couldn’t capitalize and turned the ball over on downs at the Huskies’ 2.
On its ensuring possesion, Utah then forced a three-and-out and drove to the Huskies’ 14-yard line on its ensuing possession. But penalties once again hurt the Utes. An illegal substation and a holding penalty forced a 4th-and-16 and they turned the ball over on downs.
Jordan Miller had an interception and a forced fumble for UW, while Rapp recovered both Utah fumbles.
The Huskies couldn’t have designed a much better start to the game. After holding Utah to a three-and-out on the opening possession, UW put together a 5-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 38-yard touchdown run by Myles Gaskin.
Utah briefly tied the game on a Zack Moss 4-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left in the first half, but the Huskies responded on the first possession of the second half. They drove 75 yards in 3:32 to score on a Jake Browning quarterback sneak.
UW threatened again late in the second quarter, driving from its own 2-yard line to Utah’s 16, but a sack and an intentional grounding penalties brought up 2nd-and-26 from the Utes’ 32-yard line. After an incomplete pass intended for Aaron Fuller, Browning found Gaskin by lost 12 yards on the play.
Utah started the final possession of the first half with 1:16 left on the clock. The drive looked promising, with the Utes reaching UW’s 37-yard line before Tyler Huntley’s pass was intercepted by Jordan Miller to send the Huskies into halftime with a 14-7 lead.
