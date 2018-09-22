Washington holds off Arizona State 27-20

Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies offensive lineman Henry Roberts (59) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) celebrate Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton’s (87) touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Ty Jones (20) pulls down a touchdown away from Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Langston Frederick (18) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) flashes a smile during warmups. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) catch the ball during warmups. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2), Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9), and Washington Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) (51) celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Quinten Pounds (21) can’t quite hold on to a touchdown pass in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
The Washington Huskies take the field. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (20) tackles Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) during a run in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Ty Jones (20) makes a touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) rushes I the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) leaps over Washington Huskies tight end Drew Sample (88) but is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) is sacked by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Malik Lawal (39) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) is sacked by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Malik Lawal (39) in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive back Taylor Rapp (7) celebrates breaking up a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Kyle Williams (10) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive back JoJo McIntosh (14) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
The Husky Band is shrouded in smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) escapes the clutches of Arizona State Sun Devils safety Jalen Harvey (43) during a rush in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive back Jordan Miller (23) walks the field during warmups. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) and Washington Huskies linebacker Benning Potoa’e (8) combine to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Kyle Williams (10) can’t get to a long pass in the first quarter while defended by Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5). The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies place kicker Peyton Henry (47) kicks a field goal in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson (92) and Washington Huskies linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17) tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) escapes a tackle by Washington Huskies defensive back Byron Murphy (1) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies offensive lineman Matt James (71) high-fives a young fan before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Trelon Smith (25) in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin (3) rushes through several UW players in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jordan Chin (82) walks the field during warmups. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive back Jordan Miller (23) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) is wide open in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards and Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen embrace after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins (5) stretches for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) leaves the field after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies defensive back Jordan Miller (23) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) rushes in the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen watches the game from the sideline. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
