UW coach Chris Petersen aims to prepare players for both NFL and life

Washington head coach Chris Petersen knows players have a short window to get to the NFL. So while he’s partial — “obviously” — to former Huskies ending up with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s mostly just happy to see any of them reach the next level.

“As long as they can be there, play that hard and chase their dreams and passions,” he said, “that’s part of what we want them to do.”





The Huskies currently have 21 players on NFL rosters, according to ESPN. The amount of professional players UW has produced is not just a point of pride for Petersen and his staff, it’s a recruiting tool.





“We have a lot of NFL players and we sell it a lot,” Petersen said Thursday. “We’re not saying something that’s not true. Just look at the track record, what our coaches have done. They recruit guys that fit us and they develop our talent.





“If you can be one of those guys that stays relatively healthy and be in on his hard process for a handful of years, you’re probably going to have a chance to go to the NFL.”





The Huskies had five players selected in both the 2017 and 2019 NFL Drafts. Since Petersen arrived in 2014, UW has had 18 players drafted.





In 2017, wide receiver John Ross was taken in the first round while cornerback Budda Baker, cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls were all taken in the second.





UW also had a first-round pick in in the 2018 draft in defensive tackle Vita Vea. Wide receiver Dante Pettis was selected in the second round.





When it comes to talking to NFL teams about his players, Petersen said he hardly spends any time answering questions about athletic ability. Instead, teams want to know what kind of person they would be getting.





“How is going to handle the NFL? How is he going to handle money? How is he going to handle freedom?” Petersen said. “They have more freedom. Now, we’re on these guys pretty good. The NFL, that’s a different structure. You don’t take care of business, you’re out.





“Those are the type of questions that they’ll ask us. If a guy can do our program the right way, it’s going to transfer real well to the NFL.”





If a player can perform well in UW’s program, Petersen said, it will transfer to the NFL. That’s partially because Petersen and his coaches don’t stop their instructing at football.





The Huskies started classes on Tuesday, and Petersen understands the overall lack of enthusiasm. He had no passion for academics, even though he went on to earn a master’s degree in educational psychology after completing undergrad studies.





“It’s like, ‘I’ve been you,’” Petersen said “If you’re one of those rare guys that is so excited to get to class everyday and are engaged in class, my hat’s off to you. That’s rare. That’s life. You got to do things that are tough and you don’t like. You got to have discipline.





“At the end of the day, it’s going to come back to you. It is going to be pay day one day. That’s a hard lesson to get right now, but that’s one of things we teach.”





Petersen also works on helping his players learn outside of the classroom by talking with them about current events. On Thursday, Petersen said he intended to discuss the Brett Kavanaugh hearing with his players.





It’s all about preparation for life, he said, whether that includes the NFL or not.





“We learn from others and we’ll be able to connect dots down the road,” he said. “Sometimes, even though social media everywhere, we live in a bubble here and we don’t pay attention to what’s going on. That’s an opportunity missed to help us grow.”