UW walk-on Jake Wambaugh always had the respect of his coaches and teammates. Now, he has a scholarship, too.

When Washington head coach Chris Petersen sat in on a linebackers meeting earlier this season, the players in the room didn’t think much of it. Petersen will occasionally join position groups to watch film, so nothing seemed that out of the ordinary.
As they studied clips, inside linebackers coach Bob Gregory kept focusing on Jake Wambaugh and Matt Preston, even showing video of them from years ago. That struck senior Tevis Bartlett as somewhat odd, but since Gregory has singled out players in the past in order to demonstrate technique, he didn’t dwell on it.
So none of the Huskies really saw it coming when Gregory landed on the last clip — one of Wambaugh and Preston from four years ago — and said, “You guys have been battling for a long time. Coach Pete, what you think?”
“Man, they sure have,” Petersen responded. “You’re playing so good, let’s put you on scholarship.”
The whole room erupted after that.
“They were all very happy,” Wambaugh said. “I was of course really happy. Just to see all that hard work pay off. It was a special day for me and my family, for sure.
“Obviously, you work hard for it. Of course you want that to happen and stuff. You do everything in your power. I was just glad it came about. It was a cool day.”
It’s been a long road for Wambaugh, who is the only fifth-year walk-on Gregory can remember this staff having on the team.
Wambaugh first met Petersen when he was the head coach at Boise State. He was impressed with his visit, mostly with the coaches and the culture they’d created.
Even when Petersen accepted the job at UW, Wambaugh still knew he wanted to play for him. While he opportunities to go elsewhere on scholarship, Wambaugh decided to accept Peterson’s offer to walk on with the Huskies.
“Just the impression they left on me from when I went to Boise,” he said, “was enough to make me want to come here.”
When he arrived as a freshman, Wambaugh had never played inside linebacker. An outside linebacker in high school, he’s grown significantly more comfortable with the position over the years. As he learned the fundamentals, he said, the game slowed down.
But for as much as he’s grown as a player, he’s developed even more as a person. That, he said, has been the greatest part of his career at UW. He appreciates the time with his teammates, and particularly cherishes the relationships he’s built with the coaches.
“You don’t necessarily reap the full benefit when you’re a freshman,” Wambaugh said. “(The coaches) can be tough on you. As you grow and you show that you’re mature and you’ve learned … they give you more respect and more responsibility.”
Wambaugh has more than earned that respect, Gregory said.
“It’s not easy to be a walk-on for that long, pay for it yourself, the whole deal,” Gregory said. “He’s just been a soldier the whole time. Anything you ask him, he does it. He’s been a special teams player for us. He now plays in games for us. He’s grown a ton as a player and a person.”
Unlike so many similar reveals, the moment Wambaugh and Preston learned about their scholarships will never go viral on social media. That’s not the way Petersen and his staff run the program, and Wambaugh prefers it that way. The low-key announcement made Wambaugh feel like he was just as important all along.
“(Petersen) doesn’t think of us any different,” Wamabugh said. “He’s always treating me with respect, all the guys with that (walk-on) title. He gives you a chance to earn it.”
Some programs, Gregory said, keep walk-ons separate from the scholarship players and don’t even offer them the same equipment. The Huskies goal is for nobody to know the difference.
“That’s what we want it to be,” Gregory said. “Everybody should be the same and that’s the way it is for these kids, too.”
After playing all all 13 games last season — primarily on the kickoff team — Wambaugh has also played in every game so far in 2018. He’s recorded five tackles, including two in the season opener against Auburn.
“We play our best players and obviously those guys are our best players,” Petersen said. “I’ve been proud of guys. Those guys are tough as nails and those guys are good football players.”
Both Wambaugh and Preston are two of the hardest workers on the team, Bartlett said, always lifting, watching film, staying late at practice.
“Every rep they take is super deliberate,” Bartlett said, “just trying to get better at everything.”
Gregory couldn’t stop listing words that described what Wambaugh has meant to the program. Leadership, he said. Effort. Hustle. Experience.
“The whole deal,” he said. “All of it.”
As for Wambaugh, he just hopes he’s been a person the younger players feel comfortable coming to, whether it’s for football help or school advice or what to expect from Seattle’s weather.
He’s seen a lot. Now, he’s ready to pass along what he’s learned.
“I’ve been in that room with a lot of different players, good players and seen things done the right way,” he said. “I feel like I can be that voice of reason in the room and make guys laugh from time to time.”
