Breaking down the Washington-BYU game

NO. 20 BYU (3-1) AT NO. 11 WASHINGTON (3-1)
5:30 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium
The line: Washington -17
TV: FOX
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: BYU already has one major upset to its name this season. The Cougars traveled to and beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-21, in the third game of the season. BYU held Wisconsin to a single touchdown in the second half.
The Cougars lone defeat was a 21-18 loss to Cal. They topped Arizona 28-23 in the season opener and beat McNeese State 30-3 last Saturday.
“They’re playing really good defense,” said UW head coach Chris Petersen. “Nobody’s scored a bunch of points on them. They’re super sound, and I think a lot of it has to do with their offense and what (their defense) sees all the time. You’ve got to have great eyes and you’re not going to take chances with the blitz.”
BYU is led by veteran quarterback Tanner Mangum, who has completed 67 of 116 passes for 612 yards and three TDs this season.
“Very experienced,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said of Mangum. “Doesn’t panic back there. Very patient. He has some big wide receivers to throw the football to. He also has three or four tight ends that … are huge targets.”
Mangum’s top targets are tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau, who has caught 14 passes for 120 yards, and wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who has 12 receptions for 129 yards. Running back Squally Canada has rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries.
Earlier this week, Petersen described the Cougars as “completely different” than what UW saw against Arizona State last Saturday. The offense relies heavily on the fly sweep, which he said will be a challenge for the Huskies defense.
UW is coming off a 27-20 victory over Arizona State. The Sun Devils surprised them with an offense attack that relied heavily on the run game. Lake said the Huskies have to be prepared for anything opponents might throw at them.
Prediction: UW 27, BYU 14
