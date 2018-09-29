Jake Browning sets UW passing record as Huskies top BYU 35-7

Washington quarterback Jake Browning became the UW’s all-time leading passer during Saturday’s game against BYU. He broke Cody Pickett’s record with a 9-yard pass to Sample in the second quarter.
Browning led Washington to a 21-point lead over BYU by halftime and the Huskies were ahead 35-0 in the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.
Salvon Ahmed put the Huskies on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 7:19 left in the first quarter. Myles Gaskin then scored on a 6-yard run with 11:05 left in the second quarter to put UW ahead 14-0.
Late in the second quarter, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven forced and recovered a BYU fumble. The Huskies took over at the Cougars’ 24-yard line and put together a 17 second drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Browning.
UW added another touchdown on its first drive of the third quarter as Browning scrambled to buy time and eventually found Drew Sample in the end zone with a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Ahmed scored his second touchdown of the game — this one on a 6-yard run — on the Huskies’ next drive.
BYU scored its only touchdown after recovering a fumble by Chico McClatcher on UW’s 21-yard line. Lopini Katoa scored on a 1-yard rush with 41 seconds left.
Ahmed and Gaskin led the Huskies on the ground, finishign with 86 and 81 yards, respectively. Aaron Fuller had eight receptions for 107 yards.
UW continues Pac-12 play next week as it travels to UCLA.
Comments