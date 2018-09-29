Huskies DL Shane Bowman to miss 6 weeks with broken bone in foot

Starting defensive lineman Shane Bowman broke a bone in his foot during practice this week and will miss about six weeks, head coach Chris Petersen announced after UW’s 35-7 victory over BYU on Saturday night.
The Huskies are hopeful Bowman will be able to return after the bye week in November.
Bowman, a senior, started the first four games of the season before missing the game against the Cougars. He’s recorded six tackles. He also has a sack and a forced fumble, with both coming in the season-opening loss to Auburn.
Sophomore Levi Onwuzurike started in Bowman’s place against the BYU. He finished with two tackles, including one for a loss.
Comments