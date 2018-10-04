Tight End Hunter Bryant watches warm ups during the University of Washington football spring preview at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
UW coach Chris Petersen: TE Hunter Bryant ‘on track’ for potential late-season return

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

October 04, 2018 12:32 PM

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant could potentially return to the field later this season, head coach Chris Petersen said Thursday.

Bryant initially injured his knee in October 2017. He then re-aggravated the injury this summer and had surgery in June.

“He’s doing really well,” Petersen said. “We’re kind of on the same plan we’ve been on all season long. We said early on that there was a chance he could play at the end of the year and we’re on track.”

Bryant played in nine games as a true freshman in 2017, starting five. He finished with the third-most receptions on the team and was named a ESPN Freshman All-American.

Austin Joyner a ‘work in progress’

Petersen also offered a brief update on defensive back Austin Joyner, who suffered a concussion against Arizona State and remains in concussion protocol.

Joyner didn’t play against BYU and Petersen said he’s “a work in progress.”

“We’re still figuring out his whole situation,” Petersen said.

